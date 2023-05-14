Happy Mother’s Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Mother’s Day with Animal Families Throwback Photos

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY 2023 GOOGLE DOODLE: Google Doodle on Sunday, May 14 celebrated Mother’s Day with some animal family throwback pics with mom over the years. It also shared the behind-the-scenes process for today’s animated hand-crafted clay artwork by Doodler Celine You.

Every year, Google creates a special doodle on Mother’s Day to celebrate the occasion. In the past, it has created Mother’s Day doodles featuring animals, flowers, and heartwarming images of mothers and their children. Some past Mother’s Day Google Doodles have included animations and interactive elements.

Mother’s Day celebrates the important role that mothers and mother figures play in our lives. Mothers are often the ones who provide us with love, support, and guidance throughout our lives, and Mother’s Day provides an opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation for all that they do.

Mother’s Day also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices that mothers make for their children, and the many challenges that they face in raising and caring for their families. It is a day to honor the hard work and dedication of mothers, and to celebrate the bond between mothers and their children.

In addition, Mother’s Day has historical and cultural significance, as it has been celebrated for over a century and has become an important tradition in many countries around the world. It provides an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the special relationship between mothers and their children, and to recognize the important contributions that mothers make to society as a whole.

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother, Ann Jarvis, a peace activist who had cared for wounded soldiers during the Civil War. Anna Jarvis then campaigned for a national holiday to honor all mothers, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day as a national holiday.

Today, people celebrate Mother’s Day by spending time with their mothers or mother figures, giving them gifts or cards, and expressing their love and gratitude.