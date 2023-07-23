Happy National Parents' Day 2023: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes and Messages to Share

HAPPY NATIONAL PARENTS’ DAY WISHES, SMS, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: National Parent’s Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday in July. This year, it will be observed on July 23, this year. The aim of National Parent’s Day is to encourage responsible parenting for children. Here are some wishes, quotes and greetings to wish your parents and people who played the role of a parent on Parent’s Day.

National Parent’s Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Wishes on Parents’ Day to you who make the most amazing parents. I thank you for believing me and trusting me always. Happy Parents Day to you who mean the world to me. You have filled my life with so much joy and happiness. You are the ones who have taught me everything that I know. You are the ones who have taught me to dream big and to work hard for it. Happy Parents Day. A very Happy Parents Day to mom and dad who are my charms, who have made me the most fortunate child with all their love, care and affection. You two are the reason behind every success of my life, each smile on my face because you are the ones who inspire me and motivate me day by day, each moment of my life. When your blessings are on me, then no difficulties in the world could stand in front of me, Happy Parents Day. Everything that I am today is all because of you two. Wishing you a happy parent’s day.

National Parent’s Day Quotes