Happy Odisha Day 2023: Utkal Divas Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Utkala Dibasa

HAPPY ODISHA DAY 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES FOR UTKALA DIBASA: Odisha day or Utkala Dibasa is celebrated on April 1. On this day in 1936, the state of Odisha came into being after its separation from Bengal province. It started with six districts but today it has 30 districts within its boundary.

From that day onwards, Utkala Divas is celebrated to honour the struggle of its people to have a separate state and promote unity among the citizens. Odisha day is celebrated as a restricted holiday and is also known as Vishuva Milan.

The whole state involves itself in the celebration of its foundation day. The celebrations are marked with cultural programs and events across the state. It also includes seminars and exhibitions focusing on the land’s rich heritage and tradition. Odisha day is a very big occasion for all Odias globally. Here are some wishes, quotes, and messages which you can share with your loved ones on this day.

ODISHA DAY 2023: WISHES, IMAGES AND GREETINGS

1. Utkal Divas is celebrated to commemorate the foundation day of our state. Best wishes to all the sisters and brothers of Odisha on the occasion of the Utkal Divas.

2. Wishing everyone a happy Odisha Foundation Day. Let us all strive toward a brighter and better future for Odisha.

3. We dreamt. We fought. We achieved. Happy Odisha Foundation day!

4. Greetings to the people of Odisha on statehood day. My best wishes to the state for a bright, prosperous, and peaceful future.

5. Utkal Dibasa greetings to my brothers and sisters of Odisha.

6. The land of temples as they say. But it’s more than this. A culturally rich place with great hospitality. The state whose achievements are less talked about but more visible on the ground. Happy Utkal Divas to everyone.

7. Your significant contribution to the formation of a new India is appreciated. I wish you prosperity in your future endeavours. May your life be healthy and positive.

8. I’m here passing on my love and affection to my internet family, on this Odisha Day…. You all stay blessed and have a blissful day….

9. The contribution of this state to the history of India is remarkable. Your contribution will be expected in the making of a New and Developed India. May our life be healthy & Happy.

Happy Odisha Day to All Odias out there!

