Happy Onam 2023: Celebrate Thiruvonam with These Wishes, Images, Quotes, and Greetings!

HAPPY ONAM 2023: Onam 2023 is being celebrated today with festive fervour across Kerala. A major harvest festival of Kerala, it is a time to celebrate the bountiful harvest and to welcome the return of King Mahabali. It is also a time to reflect on the values of peace, prosperity, and goodwill. May the spirit of the festival fufil your hearts with peace, prosperity, and goodwill!

Wish your loved ones a Happy Onam 2023 with these beautiful images and wishes! Learn how to say Happy Onam in Malayalam in English with this handy guide.

HAPPY THIRUVONAM 2023 GREETINGS THAT YOU CAN USE

May this festival bring you and your loved ones happiness, health, and prosperity. It is a time to celebrate the harvest and the good things in life. May you have a wonderful time celebrating with your family and friends. May the spirit of the festival fill your heart with joy, peace, and prosperity. May you always be surrounded by love and happiness. This is a time to come together with family and friends and enjoy the festivities. May this year’s be the best one yet! May the colours of the festival brighten your life and bring you good luck. May you achieve all your goals and dreams in the year ahead. May this festival bring you happiness, health, and wealth."

HAPPY THIRUVONAM 2023 WISHES

As the golden hues of Thiruvonam 2023 dawn upon us, may they bring joy, prosperity, and togetherness to your life. Happy Thiruvonam! On this special day of Thiruvonam 2023, may the fragrance of the pookkalam and the sumptuousness of the sadya fill your heart and home with happiness. May the blessings of King Mahabali shower upon you on Thiruvonam 2023, bringing abundance and success to all your endeavors. Wishing you a Thiruvonam filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments with your loved ones. May this festival mark the beginning of new joys and aspirations. As we celebrate Thiruvonam 2023, let us remember the essence of sharing and caring that this festival embodies. May your days be as colorful and joyful as the pookkalam itself. Happy Thiruvonam!

HAPPY THIRUVONAM 2023 QUOTES

Onam is not just a festival, it’s a reflection of unity, culture, and tradition. May this festival bring you closer to your roots. As the vibrant colors of the festival adorn the landscape, may your life also be painted with the hues of joy and success. Wishing you a joyful festival! Onam is a reminder that goodness and kindness always prevail. May your life be filled with the same spirit of generosity. On the canvas of life, let’s celebrate each colour of joy, each stroke of success, and each moment of togetherness. May the traditional rituals and festivities of the festival brighten your days and bring prosperity to your doorstep.

HAPPY THIRUVONAM 2023 MESSAGES

To my dear friend,

I hope you have a wonderful time celebrating this joyous occasion with your loved ones. May the coming year be filled with happiness, health, and prosperity for you and your family. To my loving family,

I am so grateful to have you all in my life. May this festival bring us closer together and strengthen our bonds of love. To my special someone,

You are the light of my life. I love you more than words can say. May this festival bring us many more happy years together.

HOW TO SAY HAPPY ONAM IN MALAYALAM

Onam santhikatte (ഓണം ശാന്തികട്ടെ)

This is the most common way to say Happy Onam in Malayalam. It literally means “May Onam be peaceful." Onam nal santhikatte (ഓണം നാൾ ശാന്തികട്ടെ)

This means “May the day of Onam be peaceful." Onam aashamsakal (ഓണം ആശംസകൾ)

This means “Happy Onam." Onam shubhavasam (ഓണം ശുഭവാസന)

This means “Good wishes on Onam." Onam mubarak (ഓണം മുബാറക്)

This is a Muslim way of saying Happy Onam. It literally means “May Onam be blessed."

ONAM 2023: THIRUVONAM FAQs

When is Onam celebrated?

Onam is celebrated in the Malayalam month of Chingam, which falls in August or September. The exact date varies from year to year. As per Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram is scheduled to commence at 2:43 am on August 29 and conclude at 11:50 pm.

What are the main activities during Onam?

Decorating homes with flowers and rangolis.

Cooking traditional dishes.

Spending time with family and friends.

Attending cultural events, such as boat races, dance performances, and music concerts.

Making donations to charity.

What are some of the cultural events held during Onam?