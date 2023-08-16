Navroz Mubarak: Celebrate Parsi New Year 2023 with Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, and Joyful Greetings!

HAPPY PARSI NEW DAY 2023 NAVROZ WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: The Parsi New Year is a traditional celebration observed by the Parsi community in the country. It marks the beginning of the Iranian calendar year and usually falls on the first day of Farvardin. The community’s new year is popularly known as Navroz. It is derived from the two words ‘Nav’ and ‘Roz’ which translate to New Day. Navroz will be observed on August 16 this year. However, the date may change depending on the appearance of the new moon.

On this day, individuals come together to celebrate with a range of traditional foods and beverages, as well as socialise with their loved ones. To make the occasion even more memorable this year, share these greetings and wishes with your friends and family to wish them a Happy New Year!

Navroz 2023: Wishes, Greetings & Messages

1. On the occasion of the Parsi New Year, I wish you a lovely, peaceful and joyous year ahead…. Navroz Mubarak.

2. May this Parsi New Year usher in a new chapter of your life, filled of new dreams and hopes… Happy Navroz to you and your loved ones.

3. On this solemn day, I pray that the glory and benefits of King spread throughout your life…. I wish you nothing but happiness and wealth… Best wishes for the New Year.

4. Wishing you a bright and lovely year, full of joy and laughter, to make it a fortunate and amazing year…. A very happy Parsi New Year to you.

5. May the coming year be peaceful and prosperous for you. I’m sending you and your loved ones my best wishes.

6. Let this auspicious beginning of the year bring you joy and wealth.

7. I want to be the first to wish you well on this momentous occasion, long before the golden sun sets. I wish you a very Happy Parsi New Year.

8. In keeping with the motherland’s and nature’s new and fresh birth, we Iranians wish and greet everyone Navroz Mubarak.

9. Nights are gloomy, but days are brilliant; may your life be filled with light at all times. Don’t be worried, my love, for God has blessed us with a brand new year. Navroz Mubarak and Happy Parsi New Year.

10. All that is bright and lovely, good and true, fine and wonderful, I wish for you today and always. Mubarak, Navroz.