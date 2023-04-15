Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Bengali New Year Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

HAPPY POILA BAISAKH 2023, SUBHO NOBOBORSHO IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Poila Baisakh or Pohela Boishakh is the New Year’s Day celebrated by members of the Bengali community across the globe. It is marked either on the 14th of April or the 15th of April. This year, Poila Baishak will be celebrated on April 15. According to their calendar, it is observed on the first day of the month of Baishakh. This festival marks the start of the new fiscal year for the community and hence is celebrated with great pomp and grandeur each year. Processions are carried out on the occasion of Poila Baisakh.

Bengalis around the globe celebrate this auspicious day with their family members, relatives, and friends. People buy new clothes, visit temples, and seek blessings in a bid to start the New Year on the right note. People greet each other by saying, Shubho Nobo Borsho which translates to Happy New Year. Poila Baishak for Bengalis signifies prosperity, joy, health, and wealth. Here are some of the best wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family on this day:

Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: Wishes and Greetings

1. নতুন আশা নতুন প্রাণ, নতুন শুরে নতুন গান, নতুন জীবনের নতুন আলো, নতুন বছর কাটুক ভালো

2- Celebrate this new year with Rasgulla and Basundi. Shubho Nobo Borsho.

3: Let this Poila Baishak brings peace and prosperity to the lives of your friends and family.

4- May this new year will fill your mind and heart with hopes and positivity. Happy Poila Baishak!

5: Have a successful and pleasant year. Happy Poila Baishak to you and your family.

6: Shubho Noboborsho! May Maa Durga bless your year with success, happiness, and love.

7: As the month of Baisakh arrives, I am sending you beautiful wishes on the occasion of the Bengali New Year. May you enjoy the best of health and happiness in life. Subho Poila Boishak to you.

8: Wishing you tons of happiness, love, and a prosperous Bengali New Year to you and your family. Shubho Noboborsho!

9: Wish you good luck for the upcoming year. May you achieve success and have a good year. Happy Poila Baishak.

10 Happy Bangla Noboborsho! May the year be full of bright opportunities.

11: Wish you a prosperous Bengali New Year to you and your family.

12. Happy New Year! May all the “Rasgullas" fill your mouth with lot of sweetness and may you never face any issues in life. “Shubho Nobo Borsho!"

13. Wishing you good luck for the upcoming Bengali new year as we move ahead may you achieve everything in your life.

14. May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with joy. May your new year be happy and prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to you and your family.

15. May This New Year Be One Of Its Kind. May It Be An Opportunity To Fill Your Life With Bright Cheer And Happiness. May It Bring Prosperity And Joy For The Rest Of Your Life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here