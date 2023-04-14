Happy Puthandu 2023: Tamil New Year Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Tamil

HAPPY PUTHANDU 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarudam, marks the Tamil New Year. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 14. On this day, members of the Tamil community in India and elsewhere in the world visit the temple to pray to God for a prosperous year full of new opportunities in life.

This festival is also celebrated in Sri Lanka with great joy and fervour. On this day, people decorate platters with flowers, jewellery, money, betel leaves, mangoes, and pineapple. Beautiful Kolam is drawn in the front yard as a welcome greeting. This day is considered auspicious to begin something new.

As the Tamil New Year nears, we have compiled some wishes, messages, quotes, and WhatsApp statuses that you can share with your friends and family in English and Tamil.

We hope that you and your family will be showered with God’s divine blessings on this auspicious day of the Tamil New Year. Happy Tamil New Year, May your life be filled with Prosperity and happiness. May God Bless you with all good health, strength, and happiness this year. Happy New Year. Here is wishing you and your loved ones the best for the upcoming year. Puthandu Vazthukal! Happy New Year. May this year usher with new beginnings in your life. New beginnings, new hopes, and new horizons to reach. May the Sun radiates all the goodness in your life this year and always. Puthandu Vazthukal! I wish that the almighty helps you achieve all your goals this new year. Puthandu Vazthukal! Wishing you lots of love and happiness on this happy occasion of a New Year. Puthandu Vazthukal! New aspirations, new hopes, new dreams, it’s a new beginning. May all your dreams come true and give you the joy that you always wished for. Puthandu Vazthukal! On this auspicious occasion, May you be showered with the divine blessings of happiness and prosperity. Happy Puthandu!

இந்த தமிழ் புத்தாண்டில் உங்களுக்கும் உங்கள் குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் அனைத்து வளங்களும், நல்வாழ்வும் கிடைக்கட்டும். இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்

( May this Tamil New Year bring you and your family all prosperity and prosperity. Happy Tamil New Year) ஒளிரும் புத்தாண்டு! ( Have a sparkling new year!) நான் விரும்புகிறேன் வரும் ஆண்டு முழுவதும் கடவுள் உங்களை ஆசீர்வதிக்கட்டும். ( I hope may God bless you throughout the coming year.) நம்பிக்கைதான் வாழ்க்கை. மனதில் மகிழ்ச்சி அதிகரித்தால் நம்பிக்கை அதிகரிக்கும் ஆரோக்கியம் அதிகரித்தால் ஆயுள் நீடிக்கும். இந்த தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நன்னாளில் நம்பிக்கையும் ஆரோக்கியமும் அதிகரிக்க செந்தழிழைப் போல நீண்ட ஆயுளோடு வாழ மகிழ்வான தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

