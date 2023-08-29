Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best Rakhi Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Images to Share With Your Brother or Sister

HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN 2023 WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, GREETINGS, IMAGES, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an auspicious Hindu festival that falls on the last day of the Sawan or Shravana month, on the full moon day. The occasion is dedicated to the pious bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters. This year, the age-old tradition that celebrates the close bond between siblings, will be commemorated with joy and enthusiasm on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

As part of the occasion, sisters tie a sacred thread known as ‘rakhi’ on their brothers’ wrists and pray for their longevity and overall well-being. In return, brothers provide them with gifts and assure them of protection and support till the last breath.

As preparations for Raksha Bandhan 2023 are in full swing, let’s look at some wishes, quotes and messages to share with our loved ones.

Wishes for Raksha Bandhan 2023

1. This Raksha Bandhan I pray for your well-being and happiness. May you continue to achieve remarkable heights. Happy Rakhi!

2. May the strong bond that we share continue to grow with time. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

3. Happy Raksha Bandhan. You are the biggest support of my life and I hope you know that. Wishing you lots of love and happiness.

4. Do not be disheartened that I am not by your side this Rakhi. You will always be in my thoughts and prayers. Wishing you a happy Rakhi.

5. May the festival’s love and warmth never elude us. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader.

Quotes for Raksha Bandhan 2023

1. “A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self." - Marian Sandmaier

2. “Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." - Vietnamese Proverb.

3. “A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood." - Ann Hood.

4. “The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend." - Cali Rae Turner.

5. Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” – Susan Scarf Merrell

6. “My big brother still thinks he’s a better singer than me." - Rod Stewart

Messages for Raksha Bandhan 2023

1. You stood rock-solid by my side while I was in trouble and made me feel safe in those challenging times. You helped me at the time when seeking help seemed burdensome. For today and for the rest of the days, a thank you wouldn’t be enough. I am grateful for all you do to make me happy. Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023!

2. You are my best friend first and sibling second. Wishing my closest friend a Happy Rakhi. Even though we aren’t by each other’s side today, rest assured we are always in each other’s thoughts. Wishing you the best this Raksha Bandhan 2023!

3. Finally the day to gorge on sweets and have fun has arrived. Looking forward to meeting you in person and narrating my long-kept stories too. See you soon at Raksha Bandhan 2023! Also, remember to bring my gifts when you come.

4. I cannot thank my stars enough for bestowing me with your presence. There is never a dull moment when you are around. Happy Rakhi 2023!