HAPPY RAM NAVAMI IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Ram Navami is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is marked on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually falls in late March or early April. It is also the ninth day of Navratri, where Hindus perform the rituals of Kanya Puja.

This year the festival will be observed on March 30. The day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India. On this day, devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and offer prayers to Lord Rama. To mark the auspicious day, here are some heartfelt wishes or quotes to share with your family, friends, and loved ones.

Happy Ram Navami Wishes and Images

1. I hope that Lord Rama bestows happiness and prosperity in your life and brightens it with his divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

2. May Lord Rama bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and peace to your life. Happy Ram Navami.

RAM NAVAMI WISHES IN HINDI

3. जिनका नाम राम है, अयोध्या जिनका धाम है. ऐसे रघुनंदन को, हमारा दिल से प्रणाम है. राम नवमी की शुभकामनाएं!

4. ना ही रुपया-पैसा लगता है, और ना ही कोई खर्चा लगता है. राम का नाम जपिए क्योंकि, राम नाम जपने में बड़ा अच्छा लगता है. आप सभी को राम नवमी की हार्दिक बधाई !

RAM NAVAMI MARATHI WISHES

RAM NAVAMI WISHES IN TELUGU

RAM NAVAMI GREETINGS

5. Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil on the occasion of Ram Navami. May Lord Rama guide us toward the path of righteousness. Happy Ram Navami!

6. Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

7. With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. I wish you a Happy Ram Navami.

8. On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you. Your heart and home be full of happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

9. May the almighty bless you and your family with peace, happiness, prosperity, and contentment today. Happy Ram Navami.

10. Let us bow down to Lord Rama on the occasion of Ram Navami and seek his blessings for a life filled with peace, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

11. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you and your family. I wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

12. Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami 2023!

13. Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!

