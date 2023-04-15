Happy Vishu 2023: Vishu Kani Images, Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Stickers to Share on Malayalam New Year

HAPPY VISHU 2023 IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Vishu is a Hindu festival celebrated with great zeal mainly in Kerala, the Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka, the Mahe district of Pondicherry, and some districts in Tamil Nadu. It is typically marked on the first day of Medam, the ninth month according to the Malayalam calendar.

This year, Vishu will fall on April 15. On this day, people gather, clean their homes, decorate them with flowers, and prepare a traditional feast for guests. To mark this auspicious day, here are some wishes, messages, and WhatsApp status to spread festive cheer among your family and friends.

Happy Vishu 2023: Wishes, Messages, and WhatsApp Status

1. God created the world on this day for his followers. May you find new hope and happiness in your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu!

2. As you see the Vishukani, let your heart and soul invite the future with new zeal and forget all bitterness of the past. Happy Vishu to all of you!

3. Here’s hoping that this auspicious day brings along with it a new ray of hope. May there be peace and goodness all around. Happy Vishu.

4. I hope this Vishu will bring cheer, prosperity, and peace to your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

5. From Vishukkani to Vishu Sadya, may you be able to enjoy the special moments of the festival with your family. Happy Vishu.

6. Wishing you joy, wealth, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Vishu. May the joy of Vishu bring prosperity and cheer have a beautiful day ahead with your loved ones near happy Vishu!

7. Vishu promises a new beginning and a fresh start. May this Vishu also bring new hope to your life! Happy Vishu!

8. Another year has passed away and now it is the time for celebration. Have a new wonderful year.

9. May this Vishu fulfil all your wishes and may all your handwork bear results. Enjoy!

10. Happy Vishu. May this day bring prosperity, happiness, and joy to you and your family.

11. പൂത്തുലഞ്ഞ കണിക്കൊന്നയുടെ വിശുദ്ധിയോടെ വിഷുപ്പുലരി, ശുഭ പ്രതീക്ഷകളുടെ പൊന്തളികയില് കര്ണികാര ചൈതന്യം, മനം നിറയ്ക്കട്ടെ കണിയും കൈനീട്ടവും, എല്ലാവര്ക്കും നന്മയുടെയും സ്നേഹത്തിന്റെയും വിഷു ആശംസകള്.

