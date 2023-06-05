Happy World Environment Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Poster, Photos and Messages to Inspire You

HAPPY WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: World Environment Day is marked on June 5 every year with the motive to shed light on the awful predicament that modern humanity faces. People have become accustomed to eating microplastics, breathing polluted air, and watching as other life forms are pushed onto the brink of extinction. Humans have to battle multiple problems but it is climate and biodiversity crises that need major attention, not only to protect Mother Earth but also to keep global health problems in check.

Merely reducing the impact of a high-consumption lifestyle won’t help if we don’t conserve natural resources. World Environment Day plays a massive role to serve as a reminder to drive society toward a sustainable path. To mark the occasion today on Monday, here we have compiled World Environment Day wishes, quotes, status and greetings for you to send across.

World Environment Day: Wishes, Images, Status, And WhatsApp Greetings

1. On World Environment Day, let’s stop harming nature. Let’s join hands to bring a positive change to make Planet Earth a much healthier, greener, and happier place to live.

2. Let us give future generations a healthier environment to have a happier life…Best wishes on World Environment Day.

3. We cannot imagine prosperity without an environment. We cannot imagine life without the environment. It always comes first and we must make it our priority. A Very Happy World Environment Day.

4. Nature nourishes us at every turn like a mother. So the responsibility to protect her is ours. On World Environment Day, let’s promise to fulfill this responsibility with sincerity.

5. Do not pollute water, land, air, and the environment because once it is lost, it is lost forever. Sending warm wishes on World Environment Day with a promise to take care of our environment.

6. Save the trees our ancestors planted and plant new ones as a gift to the next generation. Make World Environment Day more successful by planting more trees!!!

7. Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On World Environment Day, let’s promise to make it a better place to live.

8. World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let’s promise to make our planet greener for us to enjoy life.

10. Saving the environment means saving a life. Let’s make world environment day more successful by taking an oath to protect nature. Happy world environment day!

World Environment Day: Quotes

1. “We shall never understand the natural environment until we see it as a living organism. Today you can murder land for private profit. You can leave the corpse for all to see and nobody calls the cops” - Paul Brooks

2. “If humanity has to live for a long time, you have to think like the Earth, act as the Earth, and be the Earth because that is what you are” - Sadhguru

3. “There must be a reason why some people can afford to live well. They must have worked for it. I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use” - Mother Teresa

Every day, the equivalent of over 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic is dumped into our oceans, rivers & lakes.This #WorldEnvironmentDay is a call to #BeatPlasticPollution. We must work as one to break our addiction to plastic, champion zero waste & build a circular economy. pic.twitter.com/W9IHyhE61b — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 4, 2023

4. “What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and one another" - Mahatma Gandhi

5. “Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.” - Aldo Leopold