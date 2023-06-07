World Food Safety Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Messages to Share

HAPPY WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY 2023 WISHES, IMAGES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: World Food Safety Day, observed annually on June 7, serves as a vital reminder of the significance of safe and healthy food for everyone around the globe. This global event highlights that food safety is not just a privilege but a fundamental human right, and an integral aspect of public health. It unites people from diverse backgrounds in advocating for and taking steps towards ensuring that the food we consume is safe, nourishing, and devoid of any potential hazards. It is also a chance to express gratitude towards the relentless efforts of individuals and organizations dedicated to upholding food safety standards and safeguarding our well-being.

ALSO READ: World Food Safety Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

As we mark World Food Safety Day 2023, let us extend wishes and messages to our loved ones, colleagues, and the broader community. Together, we can foster a world where every person has access to safe, nutritious, and sustainable food, leading to healthier lives and a thriving planet.

World Food Safety Day: Wishes and Messages

1. The occasion of World Food Safety Day reminds us that the food that we consume must be hygienic and safe or else it can be a threat to our health. Happy World Food Safety Day.

2. We must be mindful of food adulteration and exercise caution in this area. Happy World Food Safety Day, everyone!

3. Warm wishes on the occasion of World Food Safety Day to everyone. Let us always take our food very seriously as it can also be a threat to our health.

4. Let us celebrate the occasion of World Food Safety Day by being more aware of the food we eat so that we don’t end up in trouble because of it. Happy World Food Safety Day.

5. You must always make sure that the food you are consuming is completely safe and suitable for consumption. Wishing a very Happy World Food Safety Day to you.

6. If you love your family and friends then always be conscious about what you are serving to them to avoid food-borne diseases. Happy World Food Safety Day.

World Food Safety Day: Quotes

1. “We are going to do everything possible to make sure that food safety is always paramount, and that we work with the industry as aggressively as we can to make sure that we are paying attention to food safety issues"- Mike Johanns

2. “There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” - Mahatma Gandhi

3. “Sorry, there´s no magic bullet. You gotta eat healthily and live healthily to be healthy and look healthy. End of story.” - Morgan Spurlock

4. “Get people back into the kitchen and combat the trend toward processed food and fast food.” - Andrew Weil

5. “Our minds are like our stomachs; they are whetted by the change of their food and variety supplies both with a fresh appetite."

6. “Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food.”