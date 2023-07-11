Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Slogans For World Population Day 2023!

HAPPY WORLD POPULATION DAY WISHES FOR 2023 IMAGES, SMS, SAYINGS, STATUS UPDATES, AND MORE: World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year to raise awareness about the pressing issues and challenges associated with global population growth. It serves as a reminder for individuals, organizations, and governments to come together and find sustainable solutions to address these concerns. This day sheds light on the consequences of overpopulation and encourages actions to address these issues.

On this day, people around the world share wishes, messages, quotes, and slogans to promote the importance of population control, reproductive health, and sustainable development. These expressions of support aim to inspire action, encourage dialogue, and foster a sense of responsibility towards ensuring a balanced and prosperous future for all. Here are some of the wishes, messages, quotes, and slogans that you share with your friends and family members.

World Population Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

1. Overpopulation is the definition of being forced by others or focusing on others to live with people they don’t want. Control the global population and celebrate World Population Day.

2. Be responsible, save nature. Control population growth and ensure a healthy planet. Celebrate World Population Day and raise awareness.

3. Live bravely and enjoy the beautiful things the world has to offer. Control the population and celebrate World Population Day.

4. Our mother earth can’t feed so many people. Control the global population for our nature’s sake and celebrate this Day. Best wishes on World Population Day.

5. A peaceful world cannot exist when only one-third are rich and two-thirds go hungry. So, control the population and stop overcrowding. Best wishes on World Population Day.

World Population Day 2023: Quotes

1." Yet food is something that is taken for granted by most world leaders despite the fact that more than half of the population of the world is hungry. " - Norman Borlaug

2. “Population growth and development place additional stress on the Nation’s water infrastructure and its ability to sustain hard-won water quality gains." - Jerry Costello

3. “By improving health, empowering women, population growth comes down." - Bill Gates

4. “Almost half of the population of the world lives in rural regions and mostly in a state of poverty. Such inequalities in human development have been one of the primary reasons for unrest and, in some parts of the world, even violence." - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

5. “Population growth is not respecting water-management district boundaries." - Colleen Castille

World Population Day 2023: Slogans

1. Overpopulation gives rise to poverty, illiteracy, and lots of social issues.

2. Earth cannot carry a heavy load for long, so think about population control.

3. Take care of the children we already have, don’t increase the population.

4. Adopt a child instead of giving birth to your own child.

5. Reduce the population and empower women.