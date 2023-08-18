Hariyali Teej 2023: How To Cook Kesar Malpua For Your Loved Ones

On the occasion of Hariyali Teej, treat yourself to the delectable Kesar Malpua soaked in Kesar syrup. This traditional sweet, popular in Odisha and West Bengal, holds a special place and is loved by many. The delicious Malpua dipped in sugary syrup will surely make your taste buds craving for more. So, this Hariyali Teej, why not learn how to make Kesar Malpua for your loved ones? Take a look at its ingredients and recipe below.

Ingredients

Wheat flour – 1 cup

Semolina (rava) – 1/2 cup

Mawa – 3 tbsp

Milk – 1 cup

Kesar threads – 1 pinch

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Fennel powder – 1/2 tsp ( (optional)

Cashew nuts chopped – 1 tbsp

Pistachios chopped – 1 tbsp

Sugar – 1 cup

Desi ghee – for frying

Kesar Malpua Recipe

To prepare Kesar Malpua for Hariyali Teej, start by sifting wheat flour into a bowl. Add semolina and mix well. Add 2 tsp sugar, cardamom and fennel powders. Crumble mawa and blend it thoroughly. Gradually mix lukewarm milk to form a batter, and beat until smooth.

Then, cover and keep the batter aside for about an hour, allowing it to puff up and enhance Malpua’s flavour. Moving on to the sugar syrup, combine sugar and water in a pot over medium heat. Boil until a seamless blend is achieved. Introduce Kesar threads as the syrup simmers.

Begin by heating desi ghee in a pan until it turns into liquid. Once the ghee is hot enough, take the malpua batter and shape it into malpuas right in the pan. Place them one by one in the pan. You can use a ladle to make small, round malpuas. Fry these delights until they attain a rich golden-brown shade on both sides. Following this, extract the malpuas from the pan and submerge them into the awaiting sugar syrup.

Repeat the process to make malpuas from the remaining batter and keep them soaked in the sugar syrup. Allow the malpuas to absorb the syrup by keeping them immersed for at least 15 minutes. Now, the flavourful kesar -infused malpuas are ready to indulge in. Serve them with a sprinkle of cashew and pistachio shavings.