Hariyali Teej 2023: Know Its History, Significance, Date And Timings

Hariyali Teej or Singhard Teej falls on August 19 this year. This festival is celebrated on the third day of the bright phase of the Shraavana lunar month. Haryali translates to “greenery", symbolising the earth becoming lush after the summer heat due to the monsoon rains.

Hariyali Teej is a festival primarily celebrated by married women. They observe a 24-hour waterless fast on this festival. During this day, parents give their daughters and daughters-in-law a special gift known as Sindhara, which typically includes items like ghewar, homemade sweets and henna.

During Hariyali Teej, married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This is because Maa Parvati is prayed not only for the longevity of her husband but also for his happiness and the birth of their son. It is believed that by fasting on this day, women cultivate patience, gain respect, love and inner strength.

The festival commences on August 18, 2023, at 08:01 pm and will conclude on August 19, 2023, at 10:19 pm.

Here are the auspicious timings for Hariyali Teej:

1) Morning: 07:47 am - 09:22 am

2) Noon Muhurta: 12:32 pm - 02:07 pm

3) Evening: 06:52 pm - 07:15 pm

4) Night: 12:10 am - 12:55 am (on August 20, 2023)

Hariyali Teej celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This day marks the acceptance of Goddess Parvati as Lord Shiva’s wife after 107 lifetimes of penance. Observing the Hariyali Teej fast grants the husband a blessing of a long and healthy life. This fast also contributes to the physical and mental well-being of women who undertake it, alleviating any mental disorders they may be facing.

On Hariyali Teej, fasting women should wake up early, bathe before sunrise and then take a vow of fasting. They should adorn themselves with Solah Shringar, using predominantly green makeup. The worship involves facing east and anointing Lord Shiva with Gangajal and Panchamrit. Offerings like belpatra, incense, lamps, flowers, hemp and dhatura should be presented. Naivedya should be offered to Lord Shiva.

Goddess Parvati should also be worshipped with makeup items and offerings like halwa and kheer. During worship, recite the mantras of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, and listen to the story of Hariyali Teej. Finally, perform aarti and offer items related to Suhag to married women. On this day, women also engage in singing folk and spiritual songs and performing special dances.

In Rajasthan, processions of Goddess Parvati, known as Teei Mata, are held on the streets as part of Hariyali Teej celebrations. Haryana observes an official holiday on Hariyali Teej. In Punjab, women perform the traditional dance form called Gidda, while in Chandigarh, cultural events and plays are presented by students to celebrate the occasion.