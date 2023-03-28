Harnaaz Sandhu Goes Bold In This Thigh-Slit Red Gown; Pics

Although Harnaaz Sandhu’s reign as the beauty pageant winner is over, the star continues to impress us with her sartorial choices. Recently, she ignited the internet with her stunning red look in a couture gown that included a thigh-high slit on one side. The gown came with an off-the-shoulder neckline, brocade embroidery, sequinned work on the bust, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. The textured garment also included dramatic heart-shaped designs on either side of the waist, which unquestionably raised the bar for her overall appearance.

Harnaaz chose muted, nude-coloured lips, bold black eyebrows, and natural base makeup to let the eye-catching dress do the talking. She styled her hair in curls at the ends and keep it on one side. Being the Former Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu stills continues to command attention with her stunning style statements one after the other.

Previously, for the Miss Universe competition, this beauty queen chose a gown created by Sasha Shinde in honour of the 1994 and 2000 Miss Universe winners from India. R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2023 by Harnaaz Sandhu on January 14, 2023. But everyone’s attention was captured by the bathing beauty Harnaaz with her floor-length, all-black gown that included images of former Miss Universe contestants from India, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

“Wishing Harnaaz Sandhu the brightest road ahead!! Am sure she’s going to blaze her own individual, glorious path", Lara commented on the dress and even wished Harnaaz success in her future endeavours in an Instagram story.

The third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu received the title in December 2021.

Be it traditional or western attire, Harnaaz Sandhu knows how to grab all the eyeballs. A few weeks back, she donned a stunning lehenga for the Miss Universe contest. Her fans were all hearts on her Desi look and loaded the comment section with love and admiration for the beauty queen.

She also slayed in this stunning black gown. She paired it with matching black heels with silver and shimmery details. She left her hair open with a wavy bounce to it. The black and white picture enhanced her overall beauty. Overall, Harnaaz Sandhu has a versatile fashion sense and she can pull off a variety of outfits with ease.

