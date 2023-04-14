Harry Potter TV Series Announced: Brush Up on Your Wizarding Vocabulary with These Fun Spells

Attention all aspiring witches and wizards! Get ready to hop on your broomsticks because Warner Bros just announced that the enchanting Harry Potter series is making a comeback as a 10-year-long TV show. But before you embark on this fantastical journey, it’s essential to dust off your magical vocabulary and brush up on your Hogwarts knowledge.

Did you know: Most of the spells used in the Harry Potter movies are derived from Latin, Hawaiian, and French, drawing inspiration from various sources including mythology, history, and linguistics of these languages.

With enchanting incantations like Alohomora and Wingardium Leviosa, newcomers to the wizarding world may feel a bit overwhelmed, but fear not, as we have got you covered. Duolingo, the fun and free language learning app, brings you 10 beloved spells from the world of Hogwarts along with insights into their meanings and the languages they originate from:

Unlocking doors and stealing hearts since the 13th century, the spell Alohomora is possibly derived from the Hawaiian word ‘aloha’ meaning love or greeting, and the Latin word ‘mora’ meaning delay or obstacle

Oh, the pain! The spell Crucio unleashes a world of hurt on the target. It's Latin for "torture" or "torment" - perfect for when you want to give your enemies a taste of their own medicine

Hocus pocus! The spell Expecto Patronum summons a powerful guardian to fend off those nasty dark creatures. Its name comes from the Latin words "expecto," meaning "I'm ready and waiting," and "patronus," meaning "mighty protector"

Need a little light in your life? Say "Lumos!" and watch as the tip of your wand illuminates the darkest of places. This spell is derived from the Latin word "lumen," which means light. So whether you're exploring a spooky dungeon or just trying to find your keys in the dark, Lumos has got your back!

Beware, Potterheads! The Morsmordre spell conjures the Dark Mark, the signature of Voldemort's minions. Fun fact: The incantation is a mix of French words "mort" which means death and "mordre" which means bite or sting. Looks like Voldemort really wants to make a killer impression!

Say goodbye to light with Nox, the spell that puts the dark in darkness! Derived from the Latin word for night, Nox is the perfect way to extinguish the light from the tip of your wand and set the mood for some magical mischief.

Want to know the last spell that was cast from a wand? Just use Prior Incantato! This spell, derived from the Latin words "prior" meaning previous or former, and "incantato" meaning enchanted, will show you the magic that's been worked!

Wizards, brace yourselves with Protego, the spell that summons a shield to ward off spells! Derived from the Latin word "protego," which means "I protect or defend"

Wanna make some snakes appear out of thin air? Cast Serpensortia! It's derived from the Latin words "serpens," meaning slithery snake, and "ortia," meaning to produce, so get ready to hiss-terical fun!

Do you want to see some objects fly like a bird? Try casting Wingardium Leviosa! (It's a fancy Latin phrase that means to wave and make things light and airy.)

So grab your enchanted flying apparatus, prepare your magic wands, and let’s immerse ourselves in the sorcerous vocabulary of Harry Potter. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or newcomer, familiarizing yourself with the language of Hogwarts is essential to fully enjoy the story.

