CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayChingam 1Zero Shadow Day Nag Panchami 2023Hariyali Teej 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Hartalika Teej 2023: Do's And Don'ts Women Should Follow For Husband's Well-being
1-MIN READ

Hartalika Teej 2023: Do's And Don'ts Women Should Follow For Husband's Well-being

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 17:03 IST

Delhi, India

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 18.

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 18.

Hartalika Teej is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada.

Hartalika Teej is one of the important festivals celebrated with fervour by Hindu women across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. This day is dedicated to Goddess Parvati for her austerity in a dense forest to get married to Lord Shiva.

Hartalika Teej is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada. According to Drink Panchang, Hartalika Teej falls on September 18, and the morning shubh muhurat will last from 6:07 am to 8:34 am. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 11:08 am on September 17 and end at 12:39 pm on September 18. Married women should avoid some mistakes on Hartalika Teej for their husband’s well-being. According to Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, the some do’s and don’ts are-

1. Married women should avoid wearing black bangles and clothes on this auspicious day. Black is considered an ill-fated colour and is associated with negative connotations like death and darkness. It can prove harmful for the husband and also create rifts in the married life.

2. They should avoid arguing with their husbands and saying anything that might seem hurtful to them. Similar expectations are made from the husbands as well. Hartalika Teej is an auspicious Hindu festival and anything negative should be avoided that causes disgrace to the sanctity of this occasion.

3. The dash of vermilion powder on a married woman’s forehead is her holiest mark as she begins her journey as a wife. Women should respect this mark, especially on the day of Hartalika Teej. They should preserve it carefully.

4. Married women should worship Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. The Hartalika Teej fast will be considered incomplete if the married woman misses worshipping either of the three.

5. They should respect their mother-in-law and the other women as well on this day and seek their blessings. They should not hurt their feelings or self-respect in any manner.

Some people get confused between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej because the rituals of the two festivals are quite similar in nature. Hariyali Teej falls a month before Hartalika Teej. Hariyali Teej is the day when Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife.

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. news18-discover
  3. festivals
  4. Hartalika Teej
first published:August 24, 2023, 17:03 IST
last updated:August 24, 2023, 17:03 IST