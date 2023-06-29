Have Diabetes? You Need To Bring These 4 Changes In Your Diet

Excerpt: According to a study, India in 2021 had more than 100 million cases of diabetes and was ranked 2nd in the world (just behind China).

Caption: Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases in the world.

After the pandemic hit, the world realised the importance of maintaining a healthy immune system. We were told to exercise more and eat healthily. People started being more cautious and had a healthy approach to life. But the world saw people living with diabetes long before the pandemic arrived. Diabetes is one of the most rapidly increasing diseases in the world.

According to a study by Lancet, India in 2021 had more than 100 million cases of diabetes and was ranked 2nd in the world (just behind China) and had around 136 million cases of prediabetes. These researches show how common diabetes has become and if not treated probably, it can become fatal. We can lower the risks of diabetes by changing our dietary plans, as a healthy diet builds a healthy immune system and a healthy body. A healthy diet can help us control our blood sugar level and keep it in check. By maintaining a healthy diet we also strengthen our immune system, which lowers the risk of diabetes from becoming fatal.

Here are some diet changes that people with diabetes should follow:

1- Start eating more non-starchy vegetables:

Your body needs fibre as it slows down the process of digestion which helps to reduce the absorption rate of nutrient that helps in keeping the blood sugar level in check. Vegetables like beans, bell peppers, spinach, cauliflowers and broccoli are some examples of non-starchy vegetables. These vegetables are rich in fibre and provide nutrients to our body which helps in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and also helps in maintaining a good cardiovascular system.

2- Eat more whole grain food:

People who are diabetic need to keep their blood sugar controlled and that is why switching to whole grain which has a lower percentage of starch and is a rich fibre source will be beneficial. Whole wheat products are lower on the glycemic index which means their impact on the blood sugar level is very less and thus is good for diabetic patients.

3- Add citric fruits to your diet:

Citric acid is a rich source of vitamins and minerals and has a lower percentage of carbohydrates. A diet with low carbohydrates is good for diabetic patients as it helps in the maintenance of sugar levels. Fruits such as oranges, grapes and lemons are really helpful to people who have diabetes.

4- Eat foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids:

People with diabetes have a high risk of getting heart strokes thus keeping omega-3 acids in their diet helps. But they should be kept proportionate as they also increase blood sugar levels so they should be taken in an optimum amount. Foods like fatty fish, nuts and chia seeds are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids and help in maintaining the cardiovascular system of the body.

Keywords: Diabetes, Prediabetes, Diet for diabetes

Reference Links:

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324416#probiotics

https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/health/diabetes-which-vegetables-are-best-for-insulin-resistance-101687869889938-amp.html