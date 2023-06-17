Have You Tried These Seed To Control Your Cholesterol Level Yet?

Cholesterol is produced in the liver and serves a variety of purposes. It aids in the flexibility of cell walls and is required for the production of various hormones. As with anything in the body, having too much cholesterol (or having cholesterol in the incorrect areas) causes problems. Cholesterol like fat, does not dissolve in water. Instead, it relies on molecules known as lipoproteins to circulate the body. These transport cholesterol, fat, and fat-soluble vitamins through your bloodstream.

Distinct types of lipoproteins have distinct health impacts. High levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), for example, cause cholesterol deposits in blood vessel walls, which can lead to stroke caused by blocked arteries, coronary artery disease and renal disease etc. In contrast, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) aids in the transport of cholesterol away from vessels.

Because high cholesterol is caused by bad eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle, it can be managed by eating nutritious foods. Different varieties of seeds are proving to be extremely effective in controlling it. Many studies have shown that there are a few seeds that cut down bad cholesterol and help with blood pressure regulation.

Flax seeds: These are high in omega-3 fatty acids, according to Healthline. Particularly alpha-linolenic acid. It helps to strengthen the cardiac muscles. Linseed seeds also include a wide range of vitamins and minerals. Flax seeds are high in polyphenols, which function as antioxidants. According to the study, lignans, a type of polyphenol, lowers cholesterol and lowers the risk of heart disease.

Sunflower seeds: High in protein, monounsaturated fat, and vitamin E, Sunflower seeds also include fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, manganese, magnesium, and other nutrients. Sunflower seeds contain anti-inflammatory compounds. A study of 6000 adults discovered that eating sunflower seeds lowered the level of C reactive protein. Inflammation is directly associated with C reactive. Another study discovered that eating sunflower seeds regularly dramatically decreased elevated cholesterol. It decreases blood sugar and cholesterol levels, particularly in postmenopausal women. Not only that, but it also aids in the reduction of total cholesterol and triglycerides.