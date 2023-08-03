Head To These 5 Mumbai Restaurants That Are Serving Up Fresh Delights with New Menus

Exciting new menu launches are happening at restaurants, promising a delightful culinary adventure. Indulge in a fusion of global flavors, innovative twists, and seasonal ingredients that will tantalize your taste buds. Discover a range of delectable dishes and beverages that will leave you craving for more. Bon appétit!

Cafe Duco Has Teamed Up with Hundo Pizza for a Limited Edition Pizza Menu inspired by Latin American Flavors

Cafe Duco, a renowned Latin American eatery, and Hundo Pizza, a celebrated gourmet pizzeria, have joined forces for an extraordinary collaboration. A decade ago, Chef Urvika, Chef Kabir, and Ronak bonded over their shared passion for food, organizing a memorable pop-up event. Now, they’ve reunited, and their kitchens are abuzz with excitement to present a fun and exceptional collaboration! The aim is to enthrall a wider audience and invite everyone to savor their outstanding pizzas.

Let us introduce the menu, an irresistible selection of pizzas that seamlessly blend Hundo Pizza’s expertise with Cafe Duco’s creative touch. The standout creation is the “Birria Lamb" pizza, featuring Cafe Duco’s signature braised lamb, along with jalapenos, and onions. The rich San Marzano Tomato Sauce base perfectly complements the Hundo Cheddar Mix, fresh coriander, and feta cheese. A delightful addition is the Birria Broth, which guests can dip or drizzle over the pizza for an enhanced culinary experience.

Another exceptional creation is the “Picante Fajitas Veggie" pizza, combining roasted corn, peppers, onions, jalapenos, and Cheddar Mix on a San Marzano Tomato Sauce base. The pizza is topped with a hot sauce drizzle and crispy tortilla chips, promising a delightful fusion of textures and flavors. For those craving a fiery kick, the “Chilli Cheese" pizza infused with smoky Chipotle, jalapenos, and Pepperoncino chilies, and crowned with the Cheddar Mix, offers an explosion of flavors. Chicken lovers will be enchanted by the “Chipotle Chicken" pizza, featuring Chipotle Chicken, onions, Cheddar Mix, and Mozzarella Di Bufala, topped with Chilli Crisp Drizzle and Peri Peri Crumbs for a smoky, tangy, and cheesy delight.

Together, Hundo Pizza and Cafe Duco have curated four new pizzas that bring together the best of both worlds! Get ready to indulge in a fiesta of flavors!

Woodside Inn presents the 16th edition of the Beer & Burger Festival, Strictly Street Edition

Woodside Inn, a pioneer in pairing beers and burgers, launched its first Beer & Burger Festival in 2008. For the past fifteen editions, they have delighted their patrons with innovative beer and burger pairings, making it an annual celebration to remember. Now, as they enter the sixteenth edition, they have a double reason to celebrate by drawing inspiration from the streets of the world with the “Strictly Street" festival. This festival celebrates the vibrant culture of street food and pairs it with their fantastic selection of beers.

This year’s Beer & Burger Festival features 6 specially brewed craft beers to tantalize your taste buds. Bira 91 presents the “Millet Magic," a Pale Ale brewed with millets, inspired by the global millet movement, which pairs perfectly with the “Chick-Peas Out!" burger. Another delightful option is the “Bia Joy" by Gateway Brewing Co., inspired by Vietnam’s favorite street beer, Bia Hoi, and best enjoyed with the “Saigon Kick" or “Gangster Gose" burgers. The festival also includes the “In-Seine Saison" by Bombay Duck Brewing Co., a French Saison-inspired brew that pairs well with the “Pork De Triomphe" burger. Additionally, you can savor the bold and malty “Prince of Ales" by 2 down beer co. or indulge in the ridiculously juicy “Highway Hop-Star" by Rolling Mills, perfect for the “Philly Steak-cation" burger. These brews are available in Half Pint, Full Pint, and Pitcher sizes.

The festival’s burger menu boasts a diverse range of flavors inspired by street foods from different corners of the world. From the Vietnamese-inspired “Saigon Kick" to the UK’s “Banging Buff Patty," each burger comes with its unique twist and is served on a multi-grain bun with delectable sides. Notably, the festival has a special creation by renowned Chef Saransh Goila, the “Goila Gully Special," an Indianized street-style burger featuring a double-fried bittu tikki with Goila’s secret spice mix.

In addition to the mouthwatering offerings, Woodside Inn has planned various events celebrating street culture, including a bar night with DJ Zohanne and a #WednesdayLive performance by One Empire band.

So, head to your nearest Woodside Inn in Colaba, Bandra, or Andheri, and experience the ultimate combination of beers, burgers, and global street food flavors right in the heart of Mumbai. Cheers to a fiesta of flavors and fun!

Unleash Your Wizarding Sweet Tooth at Jamjar Diner’s “Diagon Dessert Alley" - A Magical Harry Potter Festival of Enchanting Treats!

Experience a whimsical culinary journey like never before as Jamjar Diner proudly presents “Diagon Dessert Alley," an enchanting Harry Potter-themed dessert festival in collaboration with the renowned pâtissier sorceress, Nicole Mody, owner of Comida World. Step into a world of wizardry and indulge in a spellbinding menu of delectable treats and beverages, paying homage to the beloved movie series with a delightful twist. This extraordinary event, dedicated exclusively to desserts and beverages, promises to transport guests of all ages into the enchanted realm of Hogwarts.

The “Diagon Dessert Alley" features a menu curated to perfection, offering a delectable array of treats that reflect iconic elements from the magical world of Harry Potter. Get ready to be captivated by these enchanting creations:

Dessert Menu:

Whomping Willow - A tantalizing concoction of tuille, lemon cheesecake, and gingerbread soil, sweeping you off your feet with its striking flavors, just like the majestic tree itself.

Monster Book of Monsters Ice Cream Sandwich - Brace yourself for a thrilling experience with this delightful creation! A fusion of chocolate biscuits and vanilla ice cream that’s sure to send shivers of excitement down your spine.

Mandrakes - A whimsical blend of banana bread and velvety vanilla bean ice cream, served with cute earmuffs. Watch out for the magic of these Mandrakes!

A Very Hogwarts High Tea - Delight in the elegance of this sponge cake served with roasted strawberry jam and white chocolate cream, fit for the finest witches and wizards.

Butterbeer Tart - A divine treat featuring butterscotch pudding, cockroach clusters, and a luscious topping of white chocolate cream. Sip on the essence of the wizarding world with each delectable bite.

Harry’s Birthday Cake - Celebrate like the Boy Who Lived with a heavenly chocolate cake and rich buttercream fit for a wizard’s celebration.

Every Flavoured Donut Dots - Embark on a delightful mystery with these bombolinis stuffed with magical surprises. Each bite is an adventure of taste!

Drinks Menu:

Butterbeer - A classic favorite from the Three Broomsticks. Savor the enchanting blend of butterscotch and ice cream soda, topped with a hint of vanilla and cinnamon foam. Available hot, cold, or with a magical kick of alcohol for adult witches and wizards.

Liquid Luck - Channel your inner luck just like Harry! Revel in the invigorating mix of freshly squeezed apple juice, lime, and the secret ingredient - gold dust! Feeling daring? Add a splash of vodka to turn it into felix felicis!

Love Potion - Indulge in the enchantment of love with this divine potion. A tantalizing fusion of raspberry liqueur, vodka, and ginger beer that’s truly irresistible.

Pumpkin Juice - Quench your thirst with this beloved favorite of Harry himself! Fresh pumpkin meets the delightful notes of orange and vanilla. For an extra magical touch, add spiced rum and elevate the experience.

Honeydukes Fizzy Orange - A tribute to the fizzy orange candy, this beverage offers a refreshing and tangy experience that will leave you feeling uplifted and energized.

Don your wizard robes, wands, and magical hats as Jamjar Diner’s “Diagon Dessert Alley" bewitches Mumbai with its Harry Potter-themed culinary wonders. This fantastical event is perfect for a family outing, where kids and adults alike can revel in the magic of the Wizarding World through an irresistible menu crafted with passion and creativity.

The “Diagon Dessert Alley" will run from 31st July to 13th August at Jamjar Diner. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the wizarding delights of Harry Potter!

Native Bombay Introduces ‘Millets At Native’: A Regional Millet-Based Menu Celebrating The Year of Millets

The Year of Millets just got better as Native Bombay unveils its innovative Millet Menu embracing the versatility of millets while showcasing diverse flavourful dishes from different regions of India. A connoisseur in bringing authentic culinary excellence of Indian regions to your palate, Native Bombay, with the launch of ‘Millets At Native’ reflects the vibrant flavours of regional dishes paying homage to the country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse culinary traditions.

Gather with family and friends as you pick from delectable appetisers like UP’s Rajgira Seekh Kebab, Rajasthan’s Bajre ki Pasali, Haryana’s Bhatti Ki Kukdi with wild potli seasoning, Goa’s Masli Dangar Kodu accompanied by Balchao dip to name a few. For the mains, enjoy Gujarat’s Bajre Gondh Khichdi with a hint of mustard, Lucknowi delicacy Zarda Pulao Kangani and Kashmir’s Lal Saag Ghosht amongst others.

Ensuring a delightful end to your meal, the menu also boasts tantalising millet-based desserts like Maharashtra’s Jav Ka Meetha and Punjab’s Kutki Phirni.

Discover The Nom Nom Way! Bandra’s favourite Pan-Asian Haven is back at A New Address in a New Avatar

Nom Nom Restaurant, a well-known name in the Pan Asian restaurant scene, has announced the opening of its new outlet in Bandra. The restaurant chain is famous for its unique Pan-Asian cuisine, and the new outlet offers an unparalleled dining experience to customers.

The new outlet boasts a beautiful interior design that reflects the essence of Pan-Asian culture. The fusion of modern and traditional architecture gives the restaurant a unique character that sets it apart from other dining places in the area. The ambience is soothing and relaxing, making it an ideal place for a romantic dinner or a family get-together.

The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of soups, salads, appetizers, dumplings, and BBQ skewers. Among the soups, the Asian Clear Soup, Tom Yum Soup, and Laksha Soup are some of the highlights. The salads include Pomelo Salad, Avocado Salad, and Som Tom Salad, while the appetizers feature dishes such as Broccoli in Planta Sauce, Honey Chilli Lotus Root, and Wonton Triangles with Spicy Sauce.

Non-vegetarian customers can indulge in the restaurant’s signature dishes like Phuket Chicken, Dry Red Chilli Chicken, and Prawns in Planta Sauce, among others. For vegetarians, the menu features Truffle Edamame Dumpling, Asparagus and Water Chestnut Dumpling, and Vegetable Crystal Dumpling. The BBQ and Skewers section offers Grilled Pork Belly Skewers, Chicken Yakitori, and Thai Style Spicy Grilled Chicken, to name a few.

The drinks menu offers a diverse range of cocktails to suit different tastes and preferences. For those who love bold flavours, the Tom Yum Bei with its blend of vodka, sake, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, and bird-eye chilli syrup is a great choice. The Saigon Sunset, on the other hand, is a refreshing mix of mandarin vodka, litchi, lemongrass puree, and Aperol. The Dill-icious combines gin, cucumber, dill leaves, dry vermouth, tonic cordial, and egg white to create a delicate yet complex taste. The Floral Negroni, with its blend of chamomile and elderflower cordial, gin, campari, and extra dry vermouth, is perfect for those who prefer a floral and herbaceous taste. For a unique and savoury cocktail, the Miso Paloma is a must-try, with its mix of tequila, grapefruit soda, clarified grapefruit & miso liqueur, and citrus salt. The Rum & Plum is a deliciously spiced cocktail with spiced rum, house spiced plum cordial, bianco vermouth, and fresh pineapple juice.

For those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks, the menu offers the Nom Nom Colada with coconut milk, lemongrass, strawberry, and pineapple. The Espresso Tiki combines cold brew coffee, orgeat, pineapple, and passionfruit, while the Aloha offers a refreshing blend of cucumber, ginger cordial, mint, and tonic. Finally, the Coffee Toffee, made with coffee ice cream, salted caramel, milk, and coconut, is the perfect dessert drink.

The new Nom Nom outlet in Bandra is poised to become a favourite destination for food lovers looking for a unique and memorable dining experience. The restaurant is now open to customers, and foodies can visit the place to indulge in some of the best Pan-Asian cuisines in the city.