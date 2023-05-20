CHANGE LANGUAGE
Headaches and Screens: Effective Relief Strategies You Need to Know
Headaches and Screens: Effective Relief Strategies You Need to Know

There are various tips and foods that can assist in alleviating headaches and providing relief (Representative Image)

Excessive screen time triggers headaches and various related problems with it

In today’s fast-paced digital age, computers and smartphones have become indispensable tools that deeply influence our everyday existence. We rely on them for almost every purpose, be it work, communication, or scrolling reels for hours on social media. However, the convenience they offer often comes at a cost of headaches. Excessive screen time triggers headaches and various related problems with it. It can range from mild discomfort to unbearable pain, affecting our focus, productivity, and overall quality of life. Thankfully, there are various tips and foods that can assist in alleviating headaches and providing relief. By incorporating simple practices such as taking breaks and consuming certain foods, we can strive for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle:

Tips to get rid of headaches:

  • Take a break
    If you’re experiencing a headache, step away from your work or any activities that may be causing it. Find a quiet and comfortable space to relax.
  • Practice relaxation techniques
    Deep breathing exercises, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation can help relax your mind and body, potentially reducing headache intensity.
  • Stay hydrated
    Dehydration can contribute to headaches, so make sure you drink enough water throughout the day.
  • Adjust your environment
    Dim the lights, reduce noise levels, and ensure your workspace is designed in such a way that reduces strain on your body.
  • Get enough rest and sleep
    Fatigue and lack of sleep can trigger headaches, so prioritize getting sufficient rest and establish a consistent sleep routine.
  • Consult a healthcare professional
    If your headaches are frequent, severe, or significantly impact your daily life, it’s advisable to seek medical advice to determine the underlying cause and explore appropriate treatment options.

    Foods to get rid of headaches:

    • Magnesium-rich foods
      Magnesium is believed to help relax blood vessels and ease tension, which can contribute to headache relief. Include foods like spinach, almonds, pumpkin seeds, avocados, and black beans in your diet.
    • Ginger
      Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger may help reduce inflammation and relieve headache pain. You can consume ginger in various forms, such as fresh ginger root, ginger tea, or ginger supplements.
    • Omega-3 fatty acids
      Found in fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, as well as walnuts and flaxseeds, omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that may be beneficial in reducing headache intensity.
    • Water-rich fruits and vegetables
      Dehydration can contribute to headaches, so consuming water-rich fruits and vegetables can help maintain hydration. Examples include watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, and citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits.
    • Peppermint
      Peppermint has a soothing effect and may help relax muscles. Sipping on peppermint tea or inhaling peppermint oil may provide relief for headaches.

