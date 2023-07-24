CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » 4-Ingredient Ayurvedic Recipe for Digestive Issues and Enhancing Gut Health
1-MIN READ

4-Ingredient Ayurvedic Recipe for Digestive Issues and Enhancing Gut Health

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 21:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Including gut-friendly drinks in your diet is one method to maintain good gut health.

During the monsoon, digestive problems are more frequent than usual. Try this ayurvedic herbal tea to learn about its advantages for naturally preventing digestive health problems.

Numerous illnesses and infections are brought on by the monsoon season. The easy spread of bacteria and germs during the monsoons may be caused by a number of circumstances. During a weather change, digestive problems are more prevalent than usual. Gastric disorders frequently manifest as indigestion, bloating, hiccups, heartburn, stomach discomfort, ulcers, and nausea. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says “Taking care of your gut health is crucial during the monsoon season because it’s important for digestion, immunity, and general health. One way to achieve this is by including gut-friendly drinks in your diet.

To prevent digestive problems, try this tea that calms the stomach:

  • Take one tablespoon each of fennel and cumin seeds, one inch of ginger, and one or two cardamom pods. Bring one litre of water and all of these ingredients to a boil.
  • Boil the water continuously until it has been cut in half. After straining, let it cool and then consume.
  • Making tea with cardamom, fennel, jeera, and ginger is very easy and incredibly soothing. Additionally, it offers a wide range of health advantages, especially for digestion.

  1. Cardamom:
    A component of cardamom called methanolic extract aids in reducing gastrointestinal issues such acid reflux, flatulence, indigestion, and stomach aches.
  2. Fennel seeds:
    Fennel seeds provide antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory compounds called anethole, fenchone, and estragole.
  3. Jeera (cumin seeds):
    Cumin seeds contain thymol, which promotes stomach gland secretion. This promotes the health of your gut by breaking down complex foods including proteins, fats, and sugar.
  4. Ginger:
    Ginger is a crucial dietary component that has a carminative action, eases intestinal cramping, lowers pressure on the lower esophageal sphincter, and avoids dyspepsia, flatulence, and bloating.

Therefore, enjoy and mindfully embrace the monsoon season while also enhancing your gut health. I hope you have a wonderful and healthy rainy season.

