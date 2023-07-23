5 Excellent Yoga Asanas To Enhance Memory And Concentration

The brain is under a lot of stress in today’s hustle culture. Too much stress and anxiety can have a negative impact on one’s health as well as their ability to think clearly. How does one cope with a culture that causes so much stress? To handle such a situation, one must maintain a cool and collected demeanor. One of the oldest practices that can assist us in entering that zen state after work is yoga and meditation.

Here are some yoga asanas to practise in order to sharpen your memory and focus: