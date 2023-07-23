5 Excellent Yoga Asanas To Enhance Memory And Concentration

The brain is under a lot of stress in today’s hustle culture. Too much stress and anxiety can have a negative impact on one’s health as well as their ability to think clearly. How does one cope with a culture that causes so much stress? To handle such a situation, one must maintain a cool and collected demeanor. One of the oldest practices that can assist us in entering that zen state after work is yoga and meditation.
Here are some yoga asanas to practise in order to sharpen your memory and focus:
- Halasana:
Plough Pose, also known as Halasana, is a yoga asana that promotes blood circulation, reduces stress, and relaxes the body. Additionally, it supports the neurological system and cognitive abilities. The first person must accomplish this by lying on their back with their hands by their sides. next try to take your legs to slant above your head while softly bringing your knees to your chest. If you can, try to touch the floor with your feet over your head. Make sure your hands are simply resting to the side throughout this time.
- Vrikshasana:
In the asana known as Vrikshasana or ‘Tree Pose’ one must stand straight and maintain their feet close together. After that, fold one leg and align your foot perpendicularly on the inner thigh of the other leg. Take a deep breath and hold the Namaskar position for a short time. This promotes blood circulation, improves mental clarity, and lessens stress.
- Paschimottanasana:
One of the finest asanas to remove abdominal fat is Paschimottanasana (Sitting Forward Bend). Stretch out your legs and sit up straight. Take a breath and raise your arms. Try bending down to touch your nose with your thighs and reaching out to touch your toes with your fingertips. Hold the position for a short while. Take cautious when bending. In order to prevent any injuries or muscle pulls, only bend and stretch as far as your body will allow.
- Sarvangasana:
Start by lying on your back. Put your arms at your sides. After then, slowly raise your legs up towards the sky. the following step is to gently elevate your pelvis and back while supporting it with your hands. Put your arm down and use your palms to support it. This pose enhances brain function.