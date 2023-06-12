5 Morning Yoga Asanas That Are Extremely Effective for Weight Loss

The majority of us identify yoga with awareness and meditation. Yoga is all about moving gently and gradually, therefore no one could ever think of yoga as a weight loss method. But that’s not the case. If yoga is practised correctly and persistently, results can be seen right away. It helps you feel better physically and mentally and burns calories quickly.

A yoga practise in the morning is a terrific technique to speed up your metabolism and encourage weight loss. The following five morning yoga asanas (poses) will help you lose weight:

Surya Namaskar:

Sun Salutations, also known as Surya Namaskar, are a set of flowing positions that are used to warm up the body, improve flexibility, and develop strength. They can aid in calorie burning and involve several muscle groups. Sun Salutations are a great exercise to get your metabolism going.

Boat Pose (Navasana):

Boat Pose works the abdominal muscles as well as the other core muscles. It stimulates the digestive tract and aids in belly toning. Leaning back slightly while sitting on the floor with your legs outstretched, elevate your legs while maintaining a straight line. Put your weight on your sitting bones while extending your arms forward.

Virabhadrasana II

The powerful standing posture known as Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II) utilises the muscles in the legs, hips, and core. Turn your right foot out while keeping your feet wide apart and bending your right knee. Hold the position for several breaths while spreading your arms out to the sides and focusing on your right hand. On the opposite side, repeat.

Setu Bandhasana

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana) focuses on the lower back, hamstrings, and glutes. Knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lie on your back. Put pressure on the ground with your feet, tighten your glutes, and lift your hips off the surface. To raise your chest higher, interlace your hands beneath your torso and drive your arms into the ground.

Plank

This full-body exercise works the legs, arms, shoulders, and core. Begin by doing a push-up with your hands right beneath your shoulders. Hold the posture for as long as you can by engaging your core and keeping your body in a straight line. As you gain strength, gradually extend the duration.