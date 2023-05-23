5 Things That Can Occur to Your Body if the Temperature Goes Beyond 45 Degrees

Several regions of north India have been scorching hot over the past few days due to the deadly heatwaves. It is getting harder for the body to adapt to the extreme weather when the temperature rises above 45 degrees. Our bodies respond to high heat by activating their built-in cooling mechanisms, which include perspiration, quicker heartbeats, and dilated blood vessels that allow more blood to flow through them. The body can also develop a susceptibility to heat exhaustion and heat stress, which can result in symptoms including weariness, nausea, cramping, and lightheadedness. Extreme heat occasionally can cause multiple organ failure.

SEE HOW OUR BODY REACTS TO EXTREME HEAT HERE: