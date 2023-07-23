6 Foods That Lactating Mothers Should Eat During Breastfeeding

Pregnancy and the time following childbirth are two important phases in a woman’s life. Eating nutrient-rich foods throughout pregnancy encourages the baby’s general growth and development, which results in a healthy pregnancy. During the postpartum time, women experience a variety of physiological changes, including low energy levels, a sluggish metabolism, a sudden rise in hormones, and many others. To manage these changes, a postpartum diet should be followed properly.

“Low breast milk supply is a real issue, so here are some foods, all of which qualify as galactagogues (galactagogues help in increasing the Prolactin hormone levels)," noted award-winning dietitian Lovneet Batra. When the anterior pituitary releases prolactin, the alveolus begins to produce milk, which can increase the amount of breast milk produced. The health professional also suggests diets for improved lactation.

Six Foods for Lactating Mothers

Fennel seeds:

They are thought to aid in the rise in breastmilk production. The objective is served by the estrogen-like characteristics of fennel plants. Fenugreek:

Methi has a high phytoestrogen content, which improves hormone levels and boosts milk production. It is regarded as an organic lactation aid. Shatavaril:

The ayurvedic herb shatavaril aids in the creation of the hormones corticoids and prolactin, which are in charge of enhancing both the quality and output of breast milk. Gondh:

It has phytoestrogens, which are plant substances that have physiological effects similar to those of oestrogen. Oestrogen is essential for breastfeeding because it encourages the growth of mammary glands and milk production. Ajwain:

It can promote the production of milk. It contains galactagogues, which are chemicals that promote milk production. Raw nuts:

Cashews, walnuts, and macadamia nuts are among the nuts thought to help milk production.

Be sure to talk to your doctor before including any specific galactagogues in your diet. Breastfeeding and the growth of the newborn are significantly influenced by a healthy diet and well-balanced meals.