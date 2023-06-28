8 Tips to Keep Your Furry Friend Happy and Sound Throughout the Monsoon Season

Monsoon season brings lovely weather and makes walking enjoyable for your pet friends. However, the rainy season presents its own set of difficulties, such as muddy roads and water puddles. Seasonal illnesses and gastrointestinal infections can also affect our canine companions, including our dogs. Pet parents should keep their cute friends clean and dry because skin illnesses in pets are rather common in this extremely humid weather. Ticks and fleas are also active during this time, which can be harmful to your pet. When it’s raining a lot outside, it’s crucial to keep your pet occupied indoors so they don’t become irritable.

Dr. Rajadhyaksha has provided some important pet care advice below to help you keep your furry pets happy and healthy during the monsoon season.

Hold them dry:

Rainwater can cause your pet’s fur to become damp, which can cause pain and skin diseases. Make sure your pet has a warm, dry area to sleep. After bringing them inside from the rain, dry them with a towel and provide them a warm, dry place to rest. Guard against dampness:

Avoid letting your pet come in contact with puddles or standing water since these areas can harbour dangerous parasites and bacteria. When walking, stay away from regions that are prone to flooding and use alternate routes if required. When engaging in outside activities, keep your pet dry by using an umbrella or waterproof jacket. Uphold proper hygiene:

During the monsoon season, maintaining good grooming is essential. Keep your pet’s fur tidy and untangled to avoid skin problems. They should routinely brush their coat to eliminate dirt, debris, and any matting. To avoid fungal diseases, pay close attention to their paws and wipe them dry after walks. Avoid flea and tick infestations:

Ticks and fleas thrive in the wet atmosphere created by the rainy season. Make sure that your pet is receiving preventative drugs, such as current flea and tick treatments. Check your pet’s coat frequently for any indications of ticks, fleas, or skin rashes. For the best preventative measures and treatments for your pet, speak with your veterinarian. Spare them from dangerous poisons:

The usage of pesticides, insecticides, and other chemicals to manage pests increases during the rainy season. Keep your pet away from these things since they may be hazardous if they come into contact with their skin or are consumed. Keep these items securely out of reach of your pet. Keep a healthy diet:

During the monsoon season, your pet’s nutritional requirements may change. They can need less calories since they are exercising less. Make sure your pet has a balanced diet by limiting treats and avoiding overindulging. For any special nutritional advice, speak with your veterinarian. Offer sufficient exercise:

Providing your pet with enough exercise and mental stimulation is just as vital as protecting them from thunderstorms and heavy rain. Play with interactive toys, puzzle feeders, or other indoor hobbies like quiet playtime. Take your pet for brief strolls during rain breaks if it’s safe to do so to make sure they get some exercise. Avoid waterborne illnesses:

A typical waterborne illness during the monsoon season is leptospirosis. Verify that your pet has received all of the necessary immunisations, including the leptospirosis shot, if your veterinarian has advised it. Keep your pet’s water bowl clean and fresh, and stay away from stagnant water sources.

You can make sure that your furry friends remain safe, happy, and healthy throughout the rainy season by adhering to these pet care recommendations. Remember to keep them clean and dry, practise proper hygiene, guard against tick and flea infestations, and be aware of any potential dangers. You may share the beauty of the rainy season with your pets if you take good care of them.