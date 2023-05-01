CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra Day 2023Gujarat Day 2023Labour Day 2023Skincare Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Home » News » Lifestyle » A Glance at Arjun Tendulkar’s Diet Regime and His Favorite Exercises
1-MIN READ

A Glance at Arjun Tendulkar’s Diet Regime and His Favorite Exercises

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 09:37 IST

Mumbai, India

When working out in the gym, Arjun Tendulkar enjoys doing lunges and lifting weights.

When working out in the gym, Arjun Tendulkar enjoys doing lunges and lifting weights.

In the IPL, Arjun Tendulkar is off to an amazing start. The cricketer's stringent diets and exercise regimens are looked at here

On April 16, 2023, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Even though he didn’t get a wicket in his debut game, his ball movement and pace won over everyone. Thanks to his expert handling of the ball, he became the talk of the town.

Arjun was handed a significant assignment to bowl the game’s 20th over in his second game. The youthful all-arounder paid back his captain’s confidence in him by allowing only five runs and leading his team to victory. In fact, Rohit Sharma took the catch and assisted Arjun in getting his first IPL wicket.Following this, he quickly became recognised due to his outstanding performance in the game.

Here is thus a look at Arjun Tendulkar’s workout regimen and his strict diet:

Arjun enjoys working out and has a set schedule for it. He is a gym freak. He adheres to a strict routine created especially for athletes. See what he does for exercise here:

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s Secret To Fitness – An Absolutely No Masala Diet

Simple Diet: Arjun Tendulkar eats a fairly basic, high-protein diet. For lunch and dinner, he eats dal, roti, and sabzi. He also like chicken and fish. Arjun favours a diet high in protein.

The 21-year-old all-arounder has a demanding training plan that includes a rigorous fitness routine. He enjoys lifting weights without using barbells. For the sake of his general strength, he takes daily exercise quite seriously. He works out every day by jogging, skipping, and climbing stairs.

His preferred workout is the trap bar deadlift, which enables him to concentrate on strengthening the muscles in his legs and hips.

Arjun enjoys practising overhand lunges with a dumbbell as part of his split snatch programme. This workout is great for increasing strength and drip.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Arjun Tendulkar
  2. Arjun Tendulkar IPL
  3. diet plans
  4. health
  5. Workout regime
first published:May 01, 2023, 09:25 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 09:37 IST