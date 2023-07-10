Acne to Obesity: 5 Adverse Outcomes of Excess Sugar Consumption

Sugary beverages, sweetened dairy products, confectionery, and baked goods are the main sources of added sugar. But even savoury foods, like bread, tomato sauce, and protein bars, can contain sugar, making it all too easy to eat too much sweet food. Whatever its name, sugar is sugar, and when ingested in excess, it can have a number of negative health impacts. According to nutritionist Divya Kaur, when you consume too much sugar, the increased insulin in your system can have an impact on your arteries throughout your entire body. Over time, this stresses your heart and causes long-term damage since it causes their walls to become inflamed, thicker than normal, and more stiff. The health expert also discusses the negative consequences of consuming too much sugar.

5 Side Effects of Sugar Overdose

Obesity:

Overindulging in added sugar can result in weight gain and greatly raise your risk of developing chronic illnesses like obesity. Acne:

Sugar, in whatever form, affects the hormones and inflammation, the two main contributors to acne. Your blood sugar levels rise more quickly after consuming refined and processed carbs, such as white sugar, and your pancreas responds by secreting insulin. Ageing:

The natural process of glycation that sugar causes harms your skin. A dangerous class of free radicals known as advanced glycation end products (AGEs) are created when the sugar in your blood binds to proteins. Low Energy:

Consuming sugar and processed carbohydrates causes your blood sugar to rise quickly. This tells your pancreas to make a lot of insulin so that it can transport the sugar from your blood to your cells. Tooth decay:

Sugar and tooth decay are closely related. Sugar-containing meals contain compounds that mix with saliva and oral microorganisms after consumption. Plaque forms on teeth as a result of this combination.

Too much sugar consumption can cause acne, weight gain, and weariness in the short term. Chronically consuming too much sugar increases the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, among other chronic diseases.