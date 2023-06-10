Actor Mike Batayeh From Breaking Bad Dies at 52; How Do People Die in Their Sleep?

Mike Batayeh was an actor and comedian best known for playing the manager of Gus’ renowned laundry in the hit show Breaking Bad. He was 52. Mike Batayeh suffered a heart attack on June 1 while sleeping in his Michigan home, his relatives told Variety. “Mike Batayeh was an actor and comedian best known for playing the manager of Gus’ renowned laundry in the hit show Breaking Bad. He was 52. Mike Batayeh suffered a heart attack on June 1 while sleeping in his Michigan home, his relatives told Variety," his family wrote.

According to Variety, a memorial service will take place on June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Plymouth, Michigan.

How Exactly Do People Die While Sleeping?

Many people desire a peaceful death. Even if the mechanics of passing away while you sleep appear uncomplicated, there is always a known cause of death. Sleep apnea causes some fatalities. Some people suffer a cardiac arrest or heart attack while they are asleep.

Find out more about these and other potential sleep-related death causes-

Heart Issues:

Sudden, unexpected death—whether it occurs during the day or at night—is typically brought on by a cardiac condition. Arrhythmias, which are abnormal cardiac rhythms, are the most frequent reason for sudden death. Ventricular tachycardia, a rapid, abnormal heart rate, and ventricular fibrillation, a disease in which the bottom chambers of the heart tremble rather than effectively pump blood (and oxygen), are both deadly arrhythmias. Storke:

A stroke disrupts the brain’s ability to get oxygen. A brain haemorrhage or a blood clot can both induce strokes. Sleep-related deaths can be brought on by a major stroke or a brain aneurysm (ruptured blood vessel). Epilepsy:

A higher chance of passing away while you sleep is correlated with the seizure disorder epilepsy. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, SUDEP, also known as sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, claims more than 1 in 1,000 epileptics each year. Poorly controlled epilepsy patients are more likely to die from SUDEP. Suffocating in Carbon Monoxide:

Tragically, some fatalities that occur at night are the consequence of unintended disasters, including carbon monoxide poisoning. You might not be aware that you’re sleeping in a hazardous setting because carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas that can be emitted by broken furnaces or other typical home appliances Diabetes:

A 2011 study that was published in Diabetic Medicine found that type 1 diabetes increased the probability of abrupt, unexplained death in young, otherwise healthy individuals—often during the night. This illness, which has been referred to as “dead in bed," causes about 6% of all type 1 diabetes deaths in adults under the age of 40. Trouble With Sleep:

Some people may pass away as a result of the breathing pauses associated with sleep apnea. It’s difficult to determine if sleep apnea and breathing pauses (which may lower oxygen levels throughout the body) directly cause mortality or if death is brought on by cardiac issues, which are frequently experienced by those who have sleep apnea. Reggie White, a former Green Bay Packer, passed away at the age of 43 from a cardiac arrhythmia and sleep apnea in 2004.

If you’re worried about your sleep or want to address your personal health risk factors so you can have many more restful nights, talk to your doctor.

Throughout his acting career, Mike Batayeh had appearances on programmes like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Sleeper Cell, The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, and Everybody Loves Raymond. He played Mike in the 2012 movie Detroit Unleaded and co-starred in Paul Weitz’s American Dreamz, Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Gas, and other movies.