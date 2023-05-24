Anupamaa Fame Nitesh Pandey Dies at 51 From a Heart Attack; 8 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Cardiac Arrest

The TV industry tragically lost another exceptional actor in Nitesh Pandey. Nitish, who was most known for portraying Dheeraj Kapoor in the television series Anupamaa, died as a consequence of a heart attack.
Nitesh Pandey is popularly known for his roles in Television series like Anupamaa, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ek Rishta Sajedari ka, and more.
View this post on Instagram
In recent years, heart attacks have risen to the top of the list of causes of death. We can prevent cardiac diseases by leading a healthy, disciplined lifestyle.How can you lead a healthier, longer life? If you’ve never experienced a heart attack or stroke, these eight essential factors can reduce your risk of suffering one. They are an aspect of an adult’s overall healthy lifestyle. Along with your doctor’s advice and medications, they can assist you in developing a strong preventative strategy.
- Recognise your risk:
Certain factors, such as smoking, kidney disease, or a family history of early heart disease, can raise your risk. Your healthcare team and you can decide on the best course of action for you if you are aware of your risk factors. Changes in lifestyle can reduce or eliminate several risk factors.
- Consume a balanced diet:
Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, plant-based proteins, lean animal proteins, and fish should be the mainstays of your diet. Make wise decisions, such as avoiding processed meats, refined carbs, and sugar-sweetened beverages.
- Engage in some exercise:
One of the best strategies to keep healthy, ward off disease, and age well is to move more. If you’re already active, you can work on becoming more intense to reap greater benefits. Start becoming more active if you aren’t already by getting around more often.
- Watch your weight:
Maintain an appropriate weight for you. If you are obese or overweight, lose weight. Cut back on your caloric intake and up your exercise. Your body mass index (BMI) can be determined.
- Avoid using tobacco:
Don’t start smoking, vaping, or using tobacco products if you don’t already. A tobacco product that is safe to use does not exist. Aim to stay away from secondhand smoke as well!
- Control situations:
Work with your healthcare team to make lifestyle changes if you have diabetes, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or any other disorders that place you at higher risk.
- Relieve tension:
In many respects, stress and heart disease are related. It might cause a spike in blood pressure. A heart attack may “trigger" as a result of extreme stress. Exercise, music, focusing on something serene or calming, and meditation are a few techniques to help you manage your stress.
- Ensure you receive sufficient sleep:
Lack of sleep increases your risk of developing diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. Your risk of heart disease may increase if you do those three things. Adults typically require 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Make sure you have healthy sleeping habits.