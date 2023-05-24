Anupamaa Fame Nitesh Pandey Dies at 51 From a Heart Attack; 8 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Cardiac Arrest

The TV industry tragically lost another exceptional actor in Nitesh Pandey. Nitish, who was most known for portraying Dheeraj Kapoor in the television series Anupamaa, died as a consequence of a heart attack.

Nitesh Pandey is popularly known for his roles in Television series like Anupamaa, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ek Rishta Sajedari ka, and more.

In recent years, heart attacks have risen to the top of the list of causes of death. We can prevent cardiac diseases by leading a healthy, disciplined lifestyle.How can you lead a healthier, longer life? If you’ve never experienced a heart attack or stroke, these eight essential factors can reduce your risk of suffering one. They are an aspect of an adult’s overall healthy lifestyle. Along with your doctor’s advice and medications, they can assist you in developing a strong preventative strategy.