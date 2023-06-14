Anusha Dandekar Gets Surgery for Ovarian Lumps; Learn About the Condition, Causes, and Symptoms

Anusha Dandekar, VJ and actor, shared on Instagram that she had surgery to remove ovarian lumps. She referred to herself as “lucky" that, despite the intense recovery process, the doctors were able to successfully remove all of the tumours in her ovary.

Dandekar expressed her gratitude to her medical staff for their ongoing assistance and attention while she has been recovering. Additionally, she recommended women to make sure they get annual exams to check for any issues with their reproductive system.

A well-known name in the entertainment industry is Anusha Dandekar. Her followers are curious about her whereabouts because her life as an actor and former supermodel has always been looked at. The attractive former model has stunned her fans after a recent health update.

Anusha revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove lumps in her ovary. Taking to her social media page she wrote, “just popping in to say hello…Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today.”

Why Do Ovarian Lumps Occur?

The ovary can develop abnormal growths called ovarian lumps. Malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-cancerous) ones are both possible. Ovarian masses come in several forms. A functional cyst is the most typical variety; it develops throughout the menstrual cycle and typically disappears on its own. Cystadenomas, endometriomas, and dermoid cysts are additional ovarian lump forms. Causes

Ovarian tumours have unclear origins, but there are a number of risk factors that can raise the likelihood that you’ll get one. These risk factors include age (women over 50 are more likely to develop ovarian lumps), a family history of ovarian or breast cancer, and specific genetic abnormalities. Symptoms

Depending on the type of lump and whether it is benign or malignant, the symptoms of ovarian lumps might change. Changes in bowel or bladder habits, bloating, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and stomach pain or swelling are a few frequent symptoms. Sometimes there may be absolutely no symptoms.

It is crucial to see a doctor if you have any of these signs. To identify the source of your symptoms, your doctor may run a pelvic exam, an ultrasound, or other testing. Depending on the nature and size of the lump, your doctor may advise additional testing or treatment if an ovarian lump is found.