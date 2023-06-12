Contraception: 6 Things That Women Should Know Before Using Birth Control Pills

The Purposes And Side Effects Of Contraceptive Pills: The birth control pill is among the most beneficial medical developments for women. The pill’s availability as an affordable, secure, and reliable method of contraception has given women more control over their sexual life and reproductive health. If you’re considering using the pill for the first time, you should be aware of the following in the upcoming months. The adverse effects vary from person to person and are dependent on the drug. The optimal birth control pill for you must be discovered through some trial and error. Some common side effects include headaches, nausea, breast soreness, and spotting.

6 SIDE EFFECTS OF CONTRACEPTIVE PILL OVERUSE

Depression:

Using contraception is associated with later use of antidepressants and initial diagnoses of depression, especially in teenagers. This suggests that using hormonal contraceptives may have the adverse effect of depression. Spotting:

Spotting is the most frequent side effect of birth control pills. Vaginal bleeding in between menstrual cycles is known as spotting. Brown discharge or little blood could be present. Spotting, also known as breakthrough bleeding, describes vaginal bleeding that happens in between menstrual periods. It takes place as the uterus adjusts to having a thinner lining and the body adjusts to shifting hormone levels. Bleeding between periods can be avoided by taking the pill as directed, often daily and at the same time each day.

Weight gain is usually listed as a potential side effect of birth control pills, yet research has not yet confirmed it. Birth control pill use has the potential to cause fluid retention or water weight. They might also result in gains in muscle or fat mass. Some individuals may, however, report losing weight after using the medication. An article from 2017 claims that not enough study has been done to determine if the hormones in birth control tablets cause weight gain or weight loss.

Using birth control pills may result in incredibly light or nonexistent menstrual cycles. Very light periods or skipped periods can occur as a result of using birth control tablets. The hormones they contain are the reason behind this. People can use the pill to safely skip a period depending on the type of birth control they use. It is important to get a pregnancy test done if someone suspects they could be pregnant. Although the birth control pill is generally successful, pregnancies can still happen, especially when used incorrectly. Issues with Eyes:

Studies have shown a correlation between the pill's hormonal changes and an enlargement of the cornea in the eyes. This does not suggest a higher chance of developing an eye disease, but it can suggest that your contact lenses are no longer tightly fitting. If contact lens wearers observe any changes in their eyesight or lens tolerance, they should consult their ophthalmologist.

According to the Office on Women’s Health, using birth control pills may increase a person’s risk of blood clots and high blood pressure, or hypertension. There could be a heart attack or stroke as a result. A blood clot in the lungs could cause serious harm or even death. These harmful consequences are rare yet quite bad.

The majority of women can use the pill without risk. However, research has revealed the risks connected to its use. Therefore, before using birth control pills, it’s essential to discuss particular risk factors with a healthcare provider.