Debina Bonnerjee Opens up About Breastfeeding; Says, 'Something Beautiful Is Happening to My....'

Debina Bonnerjee is an immensely talented actress in the television industry, known for her captivating performances that have earned her a strong and loyal following. She along with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary is currently embracing the joyous journey of parenthood. They are parents to two daughters. Lianna Choudhary became a part of their lives on April 3, 2022, followed by the arrival of Divisha on February 2, 2023.

As a loving and adoring mother, Debina Bonnerjee frequently shares glimpses of her new life on her social media platforms, enchanting fans with the precious moments from her pregnancy journey. Recently, she took to her YouTube channel, Debina Decodes, to candidly discuss her breastfeeding experience. In the video, Debina Bonnerjee begins by highlighting the positive impact of pregnancy hormones on a woman’s body, enhancing features like radiant skin and luscious, voluminous hair.

Addressing the crux of the video, Debina Bonnerjee expressed that the breastfeeding journey encompasses both moments of triumph and challenges. “When it starts you feel Wow! Something beautiful is happening to my body. You know what we have always heard and seen that mother would feed the baby. It just feels like that but when it starts it feels terrible again. Because initially, it is very hurting. It pains a lot. I have never heard from any single person that from day one it was a cakewalk for them," she said.

Debina further discusses the potential side effects of breastfeeding, such as nipple soreness and the occasional challenge of dealing with a baby’s biting. She emphasizes that reaching the significant milestone of breastfeeding for six months is a remarkable accomplishment. According to her, the journey becomes more beautiful and fulfilling after the initial two months, as both the mother and baby adapt to the process.

By sharing her own experiences, Debina Bonnerjee brings to light the unfiltered realities of the breastfeeding journey, offering support and understanding to fellow mothers who may be facing similar challenges.

In her heartfelt discussion, Debina Bonnerjee openly shares her concerns about experiencing a decrease in milk production, which began during the fifth month of her pregnancy. She expresses how this unexpected change left her feeling isolated and uncertain. To address the issue, Debina shifted her focus towards her diet and fitness, recognizing the importance of nourishing her body to support milk production.