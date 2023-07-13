Debina Bonnerjee Slams Trolls for Fat-Shaming Her Post-Pregnancy; 5 Tips to Combat Fatphobia

Debina Bonnerjee, a television actress, recently called out trolls for fat-shaming her after giving birth. She revealed in a vlog post that she frequently hears insulting remarks about her body, such as ‘chothi haathi’ and ‘mini haathi.’ But instead of allowing these remarks harm her mental state, Debina decided to use them as inspiration to better herself.

What Exactly Is Fatphobia?

Fatphobia has become a big problem in a culture that places a high value on appearance. It alludes to the prejudice, dread, and treatment of those who are deemed to be obese or overweight on the part of others. In other words, fatphobia can cause prejudice based on weight in medical settings. One’s physical and emotional well-being may be affected. Low self-esteem, body dissatisfaction, depression, anxiety, and eating disorders can all be results of ongoing exposure to discrimination, body shaming, and bullying. It could perpetuate damaging beliefs that link perfection and thinness with worthiness and negatively impact someone’s mental and physical well-being. It can result in low levels of self-acceptance, negative body perceptions, and obsessions with weight and appearance.

What distinguishes fat shaming from fatphobia in particular? Shaming obese people is more overt; consider bullying and harassment, where the goal is to silence and subdue the victim. The significant stigma that remains today about size, however, means that fatphobia can still result in body shaming. As we’ve seen, fatphobia can show itself in a variety of settings, including work, school, and even when seeking medical attention. People have the misconception that losing weight is always desirable and attainable through personal responsibility and willpower. Additionally, the idea that being obese is bad causes avoidance at all costs, which can result in eating disorders, exercise-related injuries, and other mental and physical problems.

Fatphobia is a fear that can seriously interfere with daily living and that can be empowered by body acceptance. But there aren’t many ways to stop it.