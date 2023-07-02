Disha Patani Taps Into Her Inner Fitness Nut as She Performs Deadlifts in the Gym

Disha Patani makes no exceptions when it comes to maintaining her physical fitness. Despite her busy schedule, which includes filming for movies, advertisements, and attending public events, the actress has an extremely disciplined fitness routine and never skips the gym. Disha has become a household name after her images and videos from two consecutive events over the weekend went viral. Netizens were left speechless as they praised her stunning appearance and daring fashion choices. The gorgeous magenta blouse and matching cut-out gown she wore to an awards ceremony recently ignited social media.

Disha recently shared a video from her training session on her Instagram stories along with a caption. At the gym, the Ek Villain Returns actress can be seen doing intense deadlifts. “75 kg 1 rm," she added in the caption, along with an emoji of a closed eye and hands. Disha continued, “Need to get back to my strength," and included an emotional emoji and a monkey covering its face. The actress styled her hair in a ponytail and wore a pink t-shirt with black track trousers. Rajendra Dhole, her fitness instructor, also shared the video on his Instagram stories with the remark, “Strong and beautiful @dishapatani."

Disha’s upcoming film, Yodha from Dharma Productions, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna. She is currently filming Suriya 42, her Tamil film debut, with Suriya. Along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, Disha is in the movie Project K. On Disha’s birthday recently, the film’s creators also disclosed her Project K appearance. “Wishing @DishaPatani a very Happy Birthday from team #ProjectK," read the Instagram caption on a post by Vyjayanthi films. Additionally, Mohit Suri is reportedly planning a follow-up to Malang (2020). Recently, she was captured leaving the director’s office. But nothing official has yet been decided or announced.