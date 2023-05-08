Esophageal Cancer: Throat Cancer Warning Signs You Should Know

Esophageal cancer is the sixth most prevalent cancer in the world and the eighth most frequent cause of cancer overall. The oesophagus, which is the tube that connects your throat to your stomach, is where esophageal cancer begins. Not just in India, but all around the world, it is one of the major causes of mortality and illness. Food is moved from the pharynx to the stomach for digestion with the aid of the oesophagus. Males than females are more likely to develop esophageal cancer.

Tobacco usage, alcohol consumption, obesity, poor diet, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and acid reflux are the causes of this malignancy. Although there are many different symptoms that can accompany esophageal cancer, some of the most typical ones are included here.

8 throat-related esophageal cancer symptoms:

An inability to swallow due to the oesophagus lumen’s propensity to become restricted by esophageal cancer. At first, only solid foods are difficult to swallow, but as the condition worsens, one may also experience problems with liquids Food-related discomfort when swallowing: If you are trying to consume something and have food-related pain while swallowing, be cautious as this could indicate esophageal cancer. In light of this, swallowing might be uncomfortable in cases of ulcerated ulcers. We refer to this as odynophagia. Chest discomfort: One of the typical symptoms is chest pain. The back or chest pain could be present. You may have a difficult time as a result. Coughing: This particular cancer breed causes persistent coughing. It is best to see a doctor as soon as possible. Some of the symptoms, such as nausea, bone pain, and weight loss, shouldn’t be ignored at all. Fatigue: Someone who is constantly fatigued may find it challenging to carry out their everyday tasks without assistance. Patients with esophageal cancer may also have heartburn. Coughing up blood is another sign of esophageal cancer.

(Inputs: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road consultant oncologist Dr. Tirathram Kaushik)

