Eye Flu: Know the Causes, Symptoms, Types and Remedies

Have your eyes ever been red, itchy, or irritated? If the answer is affirmative, you may have had eye flu. Every year, millions of people are afflicted with the common illness known as “eye flu." It is also referred to as viral conjunctivitis and is brought on by a number of viruses. The symptoms can be minor to severe, and can occasionally even cause momentary vision loss. Let’s know more about the causes, signs, and treatments of eye flu here, as well as some advice on how to stop it from getting worse. Let’s explore this infectious eye infection in more detail.

Conjunctivitis, commonly referred to as ‘eye flu,’ is an infection that affects the eyes. It can readily spread from person to person and is brought on by a number of viruses. Adenovirus is the most typical virus type that causes eye flu.

Causes Of Eye Flu

Non-infectious conjunctivitis is frequently brought on by allergies and irritants such smoke, dust, pollen, pet dander, and chemicals. Additionally, an eye infection can result from wearing contact lenses improperly or for an extended period of time. When a woman has a sexually transmitted infection like chlamydia or gonorrhoea, the newborn may get conjunctivitis. To avoid catastrophic complications, this kind of conjunctivitis requires rapid medical intervention. Chronic episodes of conjunctivitis have been connected to autoimmune diseases and underlying medical illnesses like rosacea and Kawasaki disease.

Common Symptoms of Eye Flu

Although the signs and symptoms of eye flu might differ from person to person, the most typical signs and symptoms include eye redness, swelling, and itching. Additionally, the eyes may leak or get wet. Patients with eye fever may occasionally experience light sensitivity or blurred vision. It is crucial to remember that these symptoms can resemble those brought on by other illnesses like allergies or conjunctivitis. It is recommended to get medical assistance right away if you have any of these symptoms. Your doctor will be able to identify your illness and offer you the best course of action. When you have symptoms of the eye flu, it’s also crucial to maintain appropriate hygiene practises. Keep your hands clean and avoid touching your eyes. Try to avoid sharing personal objects with others, such as towels or pillows, as doing so could spread the infection.

Different Types of Eye Flu

Bacterial conjunctivitis:

Bacterial conjunctivitis is a common kind of pink eye that is brought on by bacteria that enter the eye from a variety of contamination sources. Contact with an infected person, exposure to contaminated surfaces, or other conditions like sinus or ear infections can all result in the spread of the bacteria. Viral conjunctivitis:

Another frequent form of pink eye is viral conjunctivitis, which can spread through coughing and sneezing to transfer airborne infections. Common viral upper respiratory diseases like measles, the flu, or the common cold can also be accompanied with viral conjunctivitis. Gonococcal and chlamydial conjunctivitis:

Pink eye is an infection caused by gonorrhoea and chlamydia, two sexually transmitted diseases. When newborn infants go through an infected mother’s delivery canal, they could be exposed. Allergic conjunctivitis:

It is fairly typical for eye allergies to induce pink eye. including other types of allergies, eye allergies can be brought on by allergens including pollen, animal dander, and dust mites. Giant papillary conjunctivitis:

Soft contact lens wearers are frequently impacted by this pink eye, which typically affects both eyes. Itching, a thick discharge, tears, and red lumps on the bottom of the eyelids are all potential symptoms of this illness. Non-infectious conjunctivitis:

Pink eye symptoms are caused by conjunctivitis, which can be brought on by a variety of things, including smoke, diesel exhaust, fragrances, and specific chemicals. Some types of conjunctivitis can also be brought on by sensitivity to medicines, like eyebright and turmeric.

Eye Flu Treatment

The major objective of treating eye flu is to reduce its symptoms and improve the patient’s quality of life. In most cases, a mix of prescription drugs and natural therapies is used for treatment. Utilising synthetic tears or lubricating eye drops is one of the most popular treatments for eye flu. These might lessen discomfort brought on ocular dryness and keep the eyes moist. An antibiotic ointment or drops may be recommended by your doctor if they discover that bacteria are the root of your eye flu. Even if you feel better before complete the entire course, it’s crucial to take them as prescribed. Warm compresses can also be beneficial for easing itchy eyes and lowering edoema. Put a clean cloth over your closed eyes for a few minutes at a time after soaking it in warm water and wringing it out.

Tips For Preventing Eye Flu

To avoid the discomfort and difficulty that comes with eye flu, prevention is crucial. Here are some practical suggestions to help you avoid the eye flu.

First, keep up good hygiene habits including routinely washing your hands and avoiding contacting your eyes with dirty hands. By doing this, the spread of bacteria or viruses that might cause eye flu is reduced. Towels, cosmetic brushes, contact lenses, and eyeglasses are examples of personal objects that should never be shared since they can spread germs from one person to another. Thirdly, make sure you maintain your surroundings tidy by often washing surfaces with disinfection wipes, such as doorknobs and counters. This lowers the possibility of virus transmission in public areas. Fourthly, make sure there is enough ventilation in areas that are enclosed, such as bedrooms or offices, as inadequate air circulation increases the risk of developing illnesses.

Prevention is the key when it comes to eye flu. Simple precautions like routine hand washing and refraining from touching the eyes can go a long way in preventing this condition. However, it’s crucial to get care as quickly as you can if you encounter any of the aforementioned symptoms.

For overall eye health, routine eye exams are also advised because they can help identify any emerging issues. Additionally, if you wear glasses or contact lenses, be sure to handle them with adequate hygiene.