Fawad Khan Reveals Having Diabetes From the Age of 17, Says ‘It’s Been a Career in Diabetes for 24 Years'

A-list actor Fawad Khan recently shared his personal struggle after being diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the young age of 17. Fawad Khan was open and honest in an interview with a digital channel about the difficulties he experienced and the long-lasting repercussions this diagnosis had on his life. “At the age of 17, my body experienced an auto-immune reaction. I experienced a high fever episode that caused me to lose 10 kilos of body weight in just eight days. At the age of 17, I dropped from 65 kg to 55 kg," Khan recalled.

“Then the next day after that, my thirst increased a lot, it is a condition called polyuria which means you are frequently going to the bathroom and you constantly have the need to urinate because you are drinking a lot of water.” “I would be drinking six-seven litres of water and my mouth would still stay dry because I was dehydrating.” The “Kapoor & Sons" actor disclosed that he had blood sugar testing done as a result of the symptoms and was given a Type-1 diabetes diagnosis.

He continued to say that he was then rehydrated and given insulin.

“I’ve had a career in diabetes for 24 years," Khan remarked with a smile. “I’ve been on insulin since I was 17 and I’m now 41. He said, when asked about the effects the illness had on his life, “I was quite active in school, played every sport, and after diabetes, it fell to nil. My enthusiasm for sports completely waned. For the first two to three months, I had little interest and was constantly exhausted. Khan acknowledged that carrying and giving insulin at all times was a constant inconvenience in school, but he refused to let his diabetes handicap him in spite of its limitations.

