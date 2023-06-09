From Cancer to Pisces, Zodiac Signs That Are Known To Be Anxious

In our daily life, we often come across situations that make us feel anxious. Be it in your professional sector or personal life, having a sudden burst of anxiety is quite common. Anxiety can be dangerous if you find it hampering your lifestyle by creating an imbalance in it. People suffering from severe anxiety often feel dizzy, notice changes in respiration, and experience hot flashes. The heart rate increases rapidly and they are unable to sit still at the same place for a long time. When anxiety gets out of control, it can adversely affect your normal day-to-day functioning, affecting your work and personal relations. It can also make you feel isolated, ultimately leading to depression.

Let’s take a look at certain anxious zodiac signs:

Cancer

People under this zodiac sign have a compassionate and empathetic temperament. Cancerians experience intense emotions, internalising the feelings of others around them, which might cause them to stress excessively about other people’s safety or the situation of the world. They also have a strong desire for safety and emotional connection which would cause anxiety and the fear of breaking the bonds of affection they regard precious.

Virgo

Virgos are known for attention to detail, precision, and meticulousness. Virgos are generally logical and analytical by nature but due to certain tendencies and personality features, they can also panic. They may get too anxious about making mistakes or falling short of their high expectations, which can result in a state of analytical paralysis. Both Virgo men and women have an impulse to set high expectations for themselves and others. They can become worried when things don’t go as planned or don’t live up to their expectations.

Capricorn

Capricorns may worry unnecessarily about making mistakes, falling short of standards set by themselves or others, or failing to reach their goals. This desire for perfection might cause anxiety and stress over falling shy of their expectations. A strong sense of obligation and responsibility towards one’s family, job, and community is characteristic of Capricorns. They can be concerned about meeting their commitments, carrying out their duties, and handling their responsibility. As a result, it could cause them anxiety and concern about carrying out their purported commitments.

Pisces:

Compassion, intuition, and creativity are issues that people under the Pisces zodiac sign frequently struggle with. Due to specific personality traits and sensitivities, these persons may also be sensitive to feeling anxious. They may become more open to absorbing other people’s feelings and energies as a result. Pisces typically turn to daydreaming and imagination as a way of escaping their complex inner worlds. Their overactive imagination might occasionally result in worrying about worst-case scenarios or fictitious fears, creating anxiety and sadness.