From Digestive Issues to Allergies: Risk of Eating Too Much of Chia Seeds

Chia seeds have gained popularity in recent years for their numerous health benefits, including high fibre content, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Also known as Salvia Hispanica, these seeds help in assisting weight loss, improving cardiovascular health as well as enhancing bone health. However, like any other food, chia seeds can also have side effects that individuals should be aware of before incorporating them into their diet. It is important to be aware of these side effects and consume chia seeds in moderation.

If you experience any adverse reactions after consuming chia seeds, stop using them immediately and seek medical attention. Read the side effects of chia seeds below:

Gastrointestinal Problems: One of the most common side effects of chia seeds is gastrointestinal problems such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea. This is because chia seeds are high in fibre, and if consumed in large quantities, they can cause gastrointestinal distress. To avoid these side effects, it is important to start with a small amount of chia seeds and gradually increase the quantity over time. Low Blood Pressure: Chia seeds are known to lower blood pressure due to their high omega-3 fatty acid content. While this is generally a positive effect, individuals who already have low blood pressure may experience a further drop in blood pressure when consuming chia seeds. So, it is important to consult a healthcare professional before including these seeds in your diet, especially for those who have low blood pressure. Allergic Reactions: Chia seeds can also cause allergic reactions in some individuals. Common symptoms of an allergic reaction are hives, itching, swelling, and difficulty breathing. In severe cases, the symptoms associated might include vomiting, diarrhoea, trouble breathing, and swelling of the tongue. Interference with Medications: Chia seeds can interfere with certain medications, including blood thinners and blood-sugar-lowering medications. The high fibre content in chia seeds can also slow down the absorption of certain medications, reducing their effectiveness. Those who are under medication are advised to consult their doctor or a healthcare professional before including chia seeds in their diet. Weight Gain: While chia seeds are often promoted as a weight loss food due to their high fibre content, consuming too much of it can actually lead to weight gain. This is because chia seeds are also high in calories and fat. To avoid this side effect, it is important to consume chia seeds in moderation and as part of a balanced diet.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here