Healthcare Tips for Moms-To-Be During the Monsoon Season

The overcast sky and the smell of rains herald a much needed relief from the scorching summer! The smell of hot buns in the oven and deep fried food lure all alike but when you have a little baby bun baking in your oven, what is safe and what is not? How do you take care of yourself and your baby in this season? Here are 5 pointers for you :

Vaccinate yourself:

Now that the Government of India has approved Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women, please go ahead and discuss with your gynaecologist about your vaccination. It definitely helps in protecting both you and your baby through this precious journey you are undertaking in these troubled times. Hydrate yourself:

The usual thirst mechanism doesn’t set in this gloomy weather which is why you have to pay extra caution to make sure you take enough fluids. Ideally 2.5 litres in 24 hours is recommended. This could be as water or hot tea/hot chocolate/hot soup…as long as it is fluid! This not only will relieve you from headaches and throat dryness but also maintain the water around your baby adequately. Vitamin C rich/well cooked food:

You must have heard enough about how vitamin C is essential for immunity especially when it comes to prevention of Upper Respiratory Tract infections. Load up on the citric fruits and juices. The chance of food contamination is generally high with all the slush around. So make sure your food source is hygienic and all the raw produce is washed thoroughly before cooking. Physical activity:

Don’t miss your daily walks and antenatal exercises during these times. Make sure you wear appropriate anti skid footwear and try as much as possible to walk in dry areas or in the safety of your homes. SMS:

Lets not forget that COVID is still lurking around the corner. So the most important steps of SMS. Sanitise - your hands with soap and warm water before every meal. Mask - Always wear a face mask covering both your nose and mouth in the presence of anyone apart from family members staying with you. Social Distance - maintain 6 feet distance from anyone to maintain the closest distance with your little one!

Stay hydrated ,stay safe, stay healthy!