Healthy Habits to Keep Your Heart Strong, Expert Weighs-in

Cardiovascular disease especially heart attack is the number one killer worldwide for a longer time. Indians are at higher risk of developing heart attack at a relatively younger age approximately 10 to 15 years early than the western population. Current statistics reveal the percentage of heart attack victims less than 40years is about 40% which is a very disturbing trend. Heart attack is a lifestyle disease and major portion of the risk can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyle.

Heart attack occurs due to deposition of the fat in the blood vessels supplying blood to the heart muscle. This process of deposition of fat starts from second decade of life and whether this process progresses, or regress depends on our lifestyle & presence of risk factors. Hence measures to prevent to heart attack should start at an early age which requires significant behavioral changes and awareness.

The major risk factors for cardiovascular disease are classified as modifiable and non-modifiable. Non modifiable risk factors are age, sex, genetic makeup, or family history. Modifiable risk factors include hypertension, diabetes mellitus cigarette smoking, high cholesterol, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy dietary habits. Eating a healthy and balanced diet is very important. Diets containing high fiber and low fat like vegetables and fruits, beans, fish, low fat dairy foods, whole grains , healthy fats like olive oil should be major part of our daily intake. We should limit the intake of salt, sugar, alcohol, red meat, full fat dairy products, and fried foods. Important risk factor for heart attack in young is cigarette smoking, it increases blood pressure and inflammation which promotes deposition of fat in arteries. Even passive smoking is hazardous. Even in daily practice majority of patience coming with heart attack are smokers. The risk of heart disease starts to come down immediately after quitting and it reduces to 50 % after a year of quitting smoking. Lack of physical activity is another risk factor; Regular physical activity helps control weight reduces blood pressure and cholesterol and decreases the chances of diabetes.As per the guidelines one should aim at least 150 min per week of moderate intensity exercises like brisk walking, or 75 min vigorous intensity of aerobic activity like running, and two or more strength training sessions week. There is no need to perform very high intensity exercise to have clinical benefits especially after 40 years if planning to perform high intensity activity its worth cardiac evaluation prior. Maintaining healthy weight and BMI is protective. A BMI of less 23 for Indian is recommended. Reducing belly fat with a target waist circumference of less than 102 cm and 89 cm for women is recommended. Sleep disorders like insomnia, obstructive sleep apnoea predispose to heart disease, BP, diabetes. Quality sleep for 7to 8 hours per day is adequate. Managing mental stress is very important , Stress increase cortisol & other hormones which is detrimental to the heart. Physical activities like yoga relaxation exercises & meditation will help in coping up with stress. Regular health screening for diabetes, blood pressure & cholesterol will help in early diagnose of these risk factors & to take appropriate measures.

In summary once the heart disease is established it is mostly irreversible but only can be controlled. Hence in order to prevent developing heart disease the measures described above should start at an early age and it should be a sustained effort. These measures have the added benefit of reducing the chance of developing high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke and many mental disorders.