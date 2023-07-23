High Cholesterol: 7 Morning Drinks To Naturally Lower Bad Blood Cholesterol Levels

To make hormones and cells, the body needs the waxy molecule known as cholesterol. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) are the two main kinds of cholesterol. Unfortunately, having too much cholesterol can lead to excessive blood pressure and an increased risk of heart attack or stroke. To avoid this, lowering cholesterol levels can be achieved by exercise and a balanced diet that includes foods and liquids that have a naturally low cholesterol content. In order to maximise their benefits and maintain good LDL levels, make sure the foods you are adding to your plate are healthy and cholesterol-lowering. 7 healthy beverages to naturally lower high cholesterol in the morning:

Green Tea:

It contains catechins and other antioxidants that can help lower total and dangerous LDL cholesterol levels. Don’t drink green tea alone yourself though. You can use a slice of a digestive biscuit or a cookie. Berry Smoothies:

Many berries are abundant in antioxidants and fiber, both of which may help decrease cholesterol levels. Simply combine some berries with yogurt in a blender, such as strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries. Cocoa Drink:

Dark chocolate’s main ingredient cocoa has flavanols (antioxidants) which may decrease cholesterol levels. According to experts, drinking a beverage with cocoa flavanols in it can reduce harmful LDL cholesterol while increasing good HDL cholesterol. Another advantage of cocoa is that it contains a lot of monounsaturated fatty acids, which can decrease cholesterol. Tomato Juice:

Lycopene which is abundant in tomatoes and may help lower dangerous LDL cholesterol and raise lipid levels, is also present in tomato juice. Additionally, research demonstrates that juicing tomatoes raises their lycopene content. Niacin and fibre, which decrease cholesterol, are also abundant in tomato juice. Soy Milk:

Soy milk is a low-fat, saturated-calorie beverage. Use soy milk or creamers in place of cream or other high-fat dairy products to reduce or manage cholesterol levels. Oat Milk:

Drinking oats may reduce cholesterol levels because they contain beta-glucans, which interact with bile salts in the stomach to form a gel-like substance that may prevent the digestion of cholesterol. Plant-Based Milk:

If you enjoy drinking milk, keep in mind that if your cholesterol level is found to be excessive, some simple dietary changes may need to be made. The first of several potential answers is to transition to plant-based milk. There are components in many varieties of plant-based milk that may lower or regulate cholesterol levels.

It can be advantageous to follow a healthy diet, get regular exercise, and take cholesterol-lowering medications as directed. Certain beverages may also help to lower cholesterol.