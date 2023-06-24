Hypertension And IVF: 5 Ways of Managing Blood Pressure During Fertility Treatment

Couples battling with infertility have hope thanks to the commonly used Assisted Reproductive Technique (ART) known as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). A recent research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in six people worldwide and 17.5% of the adult population worldwide experience infertility at some point in their lives. This startling statistic highlights the scope of this health issue in high-, middle-, and low-income nations.

India presently undertakes 280,000 IVF cycles annually, and in the following five years, it is expected that number would increase to at least 600,000. Thus, it is evident that there is a growing need for IVF services. However, it is crucial to address underlying health issues that can hinder this treatment’s effectiveness. One such issue that needs careful management during IVF is hypertension, also known as high blood pressure.

If left untreated, hypertension, a chronic disorder marked by increased blood pressure, can strain the heart and harm blood vessels. It is crucial to remember that hypertension can exist before to the start of IVF treatment or may emerge during the course of treatment due to a number of variables, including stress and hormonal changes.

The Benefits of Managing Hypertension

To reduce potential dangers and increase the likelihood of a successful outcome, effective hypertension management is essential throughout IVF treatment. Uncontrolled hypertension can result in issues like decreased blood supply to the uterus, poor embryo implantation, and a higher chance of miscarriage or preterm birth. In order to maintain ideal blood pressure levels during the IVF process, people with hypertension must seek therapy for the disease. It is significant to highlight that hypertension can exist before to the start of IVF treatment or may emerge throughout the course of the treatment owing to a variety of circumstances, including stress and hormonal changes.

IVF Hypertension Management Tips:

Monitoring on a Regular Basis:

Using BP monitors at home, one must regularly record their blood pressure. A patient’s doctor should be informed of any substantial changes so that the treatment plan can be modified as necessary. Medication Management:

Before beginning IVF therapy, it is important to inform the fertility specialist if you are currently taking medication for hypertension. The safety and efficacy of the prescribed medications will be assessed, and any required modifications may be made. It is strongly advised to stick to the approved prescription schedule, and before making any adjustments, one should speak with their doctor. Lifestyle Changes:

Adopt a stress-reducing lifestyle by include regular exercise, a well-balanced diet, and relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation. Reduce your salt intake because too much sodium intake might lead to high blood pressure. Limit alcohol consumption and avoid smoking as they both raise the risk of consequences from high blood pressure. Stress reduction:

IVF therapy can be emotionally and physically taxing, which raises stress levels and may have an adverse effect on blood pressure. Put yourself first and ask for help from friends, family, or a counsellor to deal with the stress. To enhance general wellbeing, practise relaxation techniques like deep breathing exercises, guided imagery, or mindfulness. Open Communication:

Throughout the IVF procedure, it’s critical to keep lines of communication with your healthcare team open and transparent. Any new symptoms or variations in blood pressure readings must be immediately reported to them. As a result, they will be able to make any necessary modifications to the treatment plan as well as early interventions.

To maximise their chances of a favourable outcome, people receiving IVF treatment must manage their hypertension. One can take proactive measures to ensure the best outcome in the IVF journey by regularly monitoring blood pressure levels, sticking to recommended medications, adopting a healthy lifestyle, managing stress properly, and maintaining open contact with the healthcare team. To realise one’s goals of parenting, keep in mind that a holistic strategy that covers both reproductive and general health is essential.