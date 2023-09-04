Hypothyroidism: 8 Thyroid-Friendly Foods for a Restful Night’s Sleep

Hypothyroidism: Hypothyroidism causes the metabolism and many other bodily processes to slow down because there is a lack of thyroid hormones in the body. Hypothyroidism slows metabolism, which contributes to daytime fatigue, and raises the risk of various sleep disorders. The thyroid gland controls how the body burns calories. It produces thyroid hormones, which regulate a number of biological functions and maintain ongoing health. When the thyroid gland is underactive or overactive, a variety of problems can occur.

How does a thyro-friendly diet affect your night-time sleep? FIND OUT

Eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet may help people with hypothyroidism improve their thyroid function, prevent vitamin deficiencies, and reduce the symptoms of their condition. If you have hypothyroidism, cutting out gluten, processed foods, and other substances that might strengthen your immune system or cause inflammation may be helpful.

While there isn’t a magic food that will ensure sound sleep for people with thyroid problems, eating a balanced diet high in particular nutrients can undoubtedly assist to enhance sleep quality and thyroid health in general. Here are eight meals that may help you sleep better and are good for your thyroid: