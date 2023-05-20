Impact Of Ageing On Bones And How Skeleton Regenerates In Every 10 Years

Ageing is a natural process that leads to a multitude of changes to our body. One aspect that often goes unnoticed is the impact of ageing on our bones. As we grow old it can impact our skeletal system. But, you will be surprised to know that the skeleton undergoes a process called modelling in which it completely regenerates in around every 10 years.

How do bones change as you grow?

As you grow, your bones undergo significant changes to adapt to your changing body. During childhood and adolescence, bones experience a process called bone modelling. This involves the formation of new bone tissue and reshaping an existing bone to accommodate growth and support the body’s growth. Special cells called osteoblasts build new bone while osteoclasts break down old bone. As you reach adulthood, bone growth slows down, but bone remodelling continues throughout life. This process helps maintain bone strength, repair micro-damage, and respond to hormonal changes. However, as you age, bone density gradually declines.

How Bones Regenerate Every 10 Years?

The process of remodelling takes place continuously throughout an individual’s lifespan, gaining prominence when bones reach their maximum density (usually in the early 20s). Remodelling persists throughout life, leading to the replacement of a significant portion of the adult skeleton approximately every 10 years. Bone health is influenced by a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

When does bone stop growing?

During childhood and adolescence, the process of bone formation exceeds bone loss. In your twenties, there is a peak in the mineral density of your bones. As you age, your bone mass can either stabilize if you maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes sufficient calcium, vitamin D, and exercise, or it may gradually decrease if bone loss surpasses bone formation. Insufficient exercise, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin K, and vitamin D intake from your diet can lead to a decline in bone density.

5 simple ways to increase bone density naturally: