International Yoga Day 2023: Malaika Arora Reveals the Many Benefits of Regular Yoga Practise in Her Recent Post

International Yoga Day 2023: Fitness fanatic Malaika Arora highlighted the advantages of incorporating yoga asanas into daily life on International Yoga Day in 2023. Malaika posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen practising yoga. Malaika owns Diva Yoga Centre, a yoga studio in Mumbai. She frequently publishes images and videos from her wellness centre.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika wrote, ‘This is my point of view. What is yours? Happy international day of yoga! ❤️.’ Malaika just released a video in which she can be seen doing yoga. “POV: Yoga is, quieting the mind…Yoga, is calming the nerves. Yoga is developing strength, growth and love. Happy International Yoga Day," the text inserted in the video read.

The world observes International Yoga Day on June 21 every year. It acts as a platform to promote yoga’s comprehensive approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being and to spread awareness of the many advantages of the practise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first mentioned International Yoga Day in his 2014 speech to the United Nations General Assembly. Due to its capacity to improve flexibility, strength, balance, and general fitness, yoga has since experienced tremendous growth in popularity on a global scale.

Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or yoga for the benefit of all in the form of “One World-One Family," is this year’s theme for Yoga Day. It highlights the uplifting and inclusive nature of the yoga philosophy.

Similar to this, Malaika gave a taste of one of her yoga sessions to entice others to try it out. She posted on Instagram in advance of International Yoga Day 2023 to discuss how practising yoga can actually be a tonne of fun.

“Who says yoga can’t be fun? Hello divas, are you ready to begin your week on a happy note?” she wrote in the caption. “Let your practice be an outlet for you to celebrate your happiness and let go of the stress. And along the way, you will realise that you’ve not only challenged yourself but achieved your goals and broken a few more. Remember to love your practice and not feel compelled by it,” she said.

Malaika can be seen doing yoga, dancing, and having fun while executing a variety of asanas in the video.