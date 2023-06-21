International Yoga Day 2023: Shilpa Shetty Gives Her Wise Words on Practising Yoga for a Happy and Healthy Life, Watch Video

International Yoga Day 2023: Shilpa Shetty, actress and entrepreneur, is renowned for her extreme levels of fitness. One might be inquisitive about and wonder what her exercise regimen entails.

Although health and fitness hadn’t become as popular as it is now, Shilpa was the first actress to release a yoga DVD video ten years ago. She frequently spoke about leading a healthy lifestyle and posted fitness videos. As a result of her constant encouragement of others to follow suit, the actress is now regarded as one of the best options for fitness.

The actress discussed the significance of yoga in her life in her most recent Instagram post on the International Day of Yoga, saying, “A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within… Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person ♥️ Wishing everyone a Happy & Healthy Yoga Day‍♀️ ‍♂️ Atmanamaste! #WorldYogaDay #YogaDay2023 #yogasehihoga #yogisofinstagram #SimpleSoulful #meditation #healthylifestyle.

Check out her post below-

In the audio that went by the video, Shilpa added, ‘I believe that yoga is an integral part of my fitness regime as it helps me stay calm, relaxed, and focused. Yoga has helped me stay mentally balanced, which is vital to my overall well-being. For strength and toning weight training does the job.’

She continued by saying, “I also ensure to eat well and never restrict myself with food. Food is fuel for the body and I take care of the portion. I have also understood that food is never a problem but it’s the portion you eat and the quality that matters".

She will appear in ‘Sukhee’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ next on her workfront.